High school football scoreboard: Feb. 26
High school football scoreboard: Feb. 26

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

East Surry 12, North Davidson 9

North Forsyth 8, Carver 2

Reynolds 48, Parkland 6

North Iredell at Mount Airy, ppd.

SATURDAY'S GAMES

Mount Tabor vs. Reagan at North Forsyth, 6

South Stokes at Trinity, 6:30

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Davie County 42, Ragsdale 14

Forbush 64, Atkins 0

Glenn 18, East Forsyth 0

Ledford 61, Graham 6

North Stokes 24, Bishop McGuinness 6

Surry Central 22, West Stokes 8

Walkertown 50, North Surry 0

West Forsyth 44, Oak Grove 21

Winston-Salem Prep 50, Lexington 7

