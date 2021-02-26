High school football scoreboard: Feb. 26

FRIDAY'S RESULTS
East Surry 12, North Davidson 9
North Forsyth 8, Carver 2
Reynolds 48, Parkland 6
North Iredell at Mount Airy, ppd.
SATURDAY'S GAMES
Mount Tabor vs. Reagan at North Forsyth, 6
South Stokes at Trinity, 6:30
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Davie County 42, Ragsdale 14
Forbush 64, Atkins 0
Glenn 18, East Forsyth 0
Ledford 61, Graham 6
North Stokes 24, Bishop McGuinness 6
Surry Central 22, West Stokes 8
Walkertown 50, North Surry 0
West Forsyth 44, Oak Grove 21
Winston-Salem Prep 50, Lexington 7
