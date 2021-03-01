High school football scoreboard: March 1

Kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Bishop McGuinness at Community School of Davidson
Canton Pisgah at Mount Airy
Glenn at Parkland
Grimsley at East Forsyth
Hobbton at North Stokes
North Davidson at Thomasville
North Surry at North Forsyth, 6
Oak Grove at Salisbury
Page at West Forsyth
Reagan at South Iredell
Reidsville at East Surry
Reynolds at Mount Tabor
South Davidson at South Stokes
Surry Central at Forbush
Walkertown at Carver
West Rowan at Davie County
West Stokes at Atkins, 6:30
Winston-Salem Prep at Bartlett Yancey
