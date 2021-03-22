High school football scoreboard: March 22

WEEK 4
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
Bishop McGuinness 22, North Stokes 18
East Surry 54, Winston-Salem Prep 8
Mount Airy 59, South Stokes 0
North Davidson 21, Salisbury 14
North Surry 14, West Stokes 13
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
East Forsyth 38, Reynolds 32
Grimsley 48, Northwest Guilford 12
Mount Tabor 9, Dudley 6
MONDAY’S GAMES
Central Davidson (2-0 Central Carolina 2-A, 3-0) at Oak Grove (2-0, 2-1), 6:30
Surry Central (2-1 Central Piedmont 2-A, 2-1) at Carver (0-3, 0-3), 7
POSTPONED
Forbush (3-0 Western Piedmont 2-A, 3-0) at Walkertown (3-0, 3-0), COVID-19 issues in Walkertown’s program
Glenn (0-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 2-1) at West Forsyth (0-0, 2-0), COVID-19 issues in West Forsyth’s program
North Forsyth (2-1 Western Piedmont 2-A, 2-1) at Atkins (0-3, 0-3), COVID-19 contact tracing in North Forsyth’s program after playing Walkertown on March 12
Parkland (0-1 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 0-3) at Western Guilford (0-1, 0-3), health issues in Parkland's program
WEEK 5
FRIDAY'S GAMES
All kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted.
Bishop McGuinness (1-1 Northwest 1-A, 1-3) at South Stokes (0-2, 2-2)
Carver (0-3 Western Piedmont 2-A, 0-3 through Saturday) at Atkins (0-3, 0-3), 6:30
Davie County (2-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 4-0) at Glenn (0-2, 2-2)
Dudley (1-1 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 3-1) at Parkland (0-1, 0-3)
Mount Tabor (2-0 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 4-0) at Smith (0-2, 0-4)
North Stokes (0-2 Northwest 1-A, 2-2) at East Surry (2-0, 3-1)
North Surry (1-3 Western Piedmont 2-A, 1-3) at Surry Central (2-1, 2-1 through Saturday)
Oak Grove (2-0 Central Carolina 2-A, 2-1 through Saturday) at Ledford (2-1, 3-1), 6:30
Reagan (1-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 2-2) at East Forsyth (1-0, 1-2)
Reynolds (0-2 Central Piedmont 4-A, 1-3) at West Forsyth (0-0, 2-0)
South Rowan (2-1 Central Carolina 2-A, 2-2) at North Davidson (3-0, 3-1), 6:30
Winston-Salem Prep (1-1 Northwest 1-A, 3-1) at Mount Airy (2-0, 2-1)
POSTPONED
North Forsyth (2-1 Western Piedmont 2-A, 2-1) at Forbush (3-0, 3-0), COVID-19 issues in North Forsyth's program, will be played March 29
Walkertown (3-0 Western Piedmont 2-A, 3-0) at West Stokes (2-2, 2-2), COVID-19 issues in Walkertown's program