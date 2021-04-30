 Skip to main content
High school football scoreboard: State championship pairings, Friday's results
High school football scoreboard: State championship pairings, Friday's results

Dudley Mount Tabor football (copy)

Mount Tabor's Josiah Banks blocks the punt of Dudley's Milan Summers at the end of the second quarter.

 Walt Unks

Pairings for state championship games and results of state semifinal high school football playoff games involving area teams.

State championships

At Raleigh or Chapel Hill

Thursday's game

CLASS 3-AA

No. 2 Mount Tabor (10-0) vs. No. 1 Cleveland (10-0), 7

Saturday's games

CLASS 2-A

No. 1 Reidsville (9-0) vs. No. 2 Burnsville Mountain Heritage (7-1), noon or 5

CLASS 1-AA

No. 1 East Surry (9-1) vs. No. 1 Tarboro (8-0), noon or 5

State semifinals

Friday’s results

CLASS 4-A WEST

No. 6 Matthews Butler at No. 1 Grimsley 

CLASS 3-AA WEST

No. 2 Mount Tabor 24, No. 8 Dudley 20

CLASS 2-AA WEST

No. 7 Salisbury 24, No. 1 North Davidson 21

CLASS 2-A EAST

No. 1 Reidsville 49, No. 3 Elizabeth City Northeastern 28

CLASS 1-AA WEST

No. 1 East Surry 41, No. 8 Polk County 7

