High school football scoreboard: State championship pairings, Friday's results

Pairings for state championship games and results of state semifinal high school football playoff games involving area teams.

State championships

At Raleigh or Chapel Hill

Thursday's game

CLASS 3-AA

No. 2 Mount Tabor (10-0) vs. No. 1 Cleveland (10-0), 7

Saturday's games

CLASS 2-A

No. 1 Reidsville (9-0) vs. No. 2 Burnsville Mountain Heritage (7-1), noon or 5

CLASS 1-AA

No. 1 East Surry (9-1) vs. No. 1 Tarboro (8-0), noon or 5

State semifinals

Friday’s results

CLASS 4-A WEST

No. 6 Matthews Butler at No. 1 Grimsley

CLASS 3-AA WEST

No. 2 Mount Tabor 24, No. 8 Dudley 20

CLASS 2-AA WEST