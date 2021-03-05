High school football scoreboard: Week 2

High school football scores from Friday night:
Forsyth County
Glenn 40, Parkland 0
Grimsley 27, East Forsyth 7
Mount Tabor 62, Reynolds 6
North Forsyth 30, North Surry 0
Reagan 44, South Iredell 16
West Forsyth 45, Page 0
Winston-Salem Prep 38, Bartlett Yancey 26
Bishop McGuinness at Community School of Davidson
Walkertown at Carver
West Stokes at Atkins
Elsewhere
Canton Pisgah 28, Mount Airy 21
Davie County 35, West Rowan 7
Forbush 41, Surry Central 7
Oak Grove 20, Salisbury 13
Reidsville 48, East Surry 14
South Stokes 21, South Davidson 6
Hobbton at North Stokes
North Davidson at Thomasville, 1 p.m. Saturday