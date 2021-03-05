 Skip to main content
High school football scoreboard: Week 2
High school football scores from Friday night:

Forsyth County

Glenn 40, Parkland 0

Grimsley 27, East Forsyth 7

Mount Tabor 62, Reynolds 6

North Forsyth 30, North Surry 0

Reagan 44, South Iredell 16

West Forsyth 45, Page 0

Winston-Salem Prep 38, Bartlett Yancey 26

Bishop McGuinness at Community School of Davidson

Walkertown at Carver

West Stokes at Atkins

Elsewhere

Canton Pisgah 28, Mount Airy 21

Davie County 35, West Rowan 7

Forbush 41, Surry Central 7

Oak Grove 20, Salisbury 13

Reidsville 48, East Surry 14

South Stokes 21, South Davidson 6

Hobbton at North Stokes

North Davidson at Thomasville, 1 p.m. Saturday

