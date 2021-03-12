High school football scoreboard: Week 3 results

Results from high school football games Friday night:
Forsyth County
Davie County 62, Reynolds 43
East Surry 49, Bishop McGuinness 7
Mount Tabor 57, Western Guilford 0
Reagan 31, Glenn 19
Walkertown 41, North Forsyth 28
West Stokes 36, Carver 8
Winston Salem Prep 46, South Stokes 6
Parkland at Southwest Guilford
Surry Central at Atkins
Elsewhere
Oak Grove 48, West Davidson 0
North Davidson 35, Ledford 24
Forbush at North Surry
Mount Airy at North Stokes
