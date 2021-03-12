 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school football scoreboard: Week 3 results
0 comments

High school football scoreboard: Week 3 results

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
prep zone logo 022721 web

Results from high school football games Friday night:

Forsyth County

Davie County 62, Reynolds 43

East Surry 49, Bishop McGuinness 7

Mount Tabor 57, Western Guilford 0

Reagan 31, Glenn 19

Walkertown 41, North Forsyth 28

West Stokes 36, Carver 8

Winston Salem Prep 46, South Stokes 6

Parkland at Southwest Guilford

Surry Central at Atkins

Elsewhere

Oak Grove 48, West Davidson 0

North Davidson 35, Ledford 24

Forbush at North Surry

Mount Airy at North Stokes

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News