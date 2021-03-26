 Skip to main content
High school football scoreboard: Week 5
High school football scoreboard: Week 5

Week 5 of the high school football season:

Saturday's game

Davie County at Glenn, 11 a.m. (postponed Friday, power failure)

Friday's results

Bishop McGuinness 34, South Stokes 29

East Forsyth 42, Reagan 12

Mount Airy 33, Winston-Salem Prep 6

North Davidson 54, South Rowan 7

Oak Grove 28, Ledford 26

West Forsyth 42, Reynolds 12

Carver at Atkins

Dudley at Parkland

Mount Tabor at Smith

North Surry at Surry Central

Monday's games

North Forsyth at Forbush, 6:30

Walkertown at West Stokes, 6:30

North Stokes at East Surry, 7 (postponed Friday, COVID-19 protocols)

