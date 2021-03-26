High school football scoreboard: Week 5

Week 5 of the high school football season:
Saturday's game
Davie County at Glenn, 11 a.m. (postponed Friday, power failure)
Friday's results
Bishop McGuinness 34, South Stokes 29
East Forsyth 42, Reagan 12
Mount Airy 33, Winston-Salem Prep 6
North Davidson 54, South Rowan 7
Oak Grove 28, Ledford 26
West Forsyth 42, Reynolds 12
Carver at Atkins
Dudley at Parkland
Mount Tabor at Smith
North Surry at Surry Central
Monday's games
North Forsyth at Forbush, 6:30
Walkertown at West Stokes, 6:30
North Stokes at East Surry, 7 (postponed Friday, COVID-19 protocols)
