High school football scoreboard: Week 6 schedule and results

The high school football scoreboard for Week 6:
Friday's games
Atkins at North Surry, 7
East Forsyth at Davie, 7
Forbush at Carver, 7
North Davidson at Lexington, 6:30
North Forsyth at West Stokes, 7
North Stokes vs. Winston-Salem Prep at Atkins, 7
Parkland at Mount Tabor, 7
South Stokes at East Surry
Walkertown at Surry Central
West Forsyth at Reagan, 7
Thursday's results
Glenn 55, Reynolds 14
Oak Grove 20, Thomasville 12
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!