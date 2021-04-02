 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school football scoreboard: Week 6 schedule and results
0 comments

High school football scoreboard: Week 6 schedule and results

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
prep zone logo 022721 web

The high school football scoreboard for Week 6:

Friday's games

Atkins at North Surry, 7

East Forsyth at Davie, 7

Forbush at Carver, 7

North Davidson at Lexington, 6:30

North Forsyth at West Stokes, 7

North Stokes vs. Winston-Salem Prep at Atkins, 7

Parkland at Mount Tabor, 7

South Stokes at East Surry

Walkertown at Surry Central 

West Forsyth at Reagan, 7

Thursday's results

Glenn 55, Reynolds 14

Oak Grove 20, Thomasville 12

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UCLA is a lucky 'fantasy football team'

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News