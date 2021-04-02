 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school football scoreboard: Week 6
0 comments

High school football scoreboard: Week 6

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
prep zone logo 022721 web

The high school football scoreboard for Week 6:

Friday's results

East Forsyth 31, Davie County 14

East Surry 57, South Stokes 8

Forbush 51, Carver 12

Mount Tabor 50, Parkland 0

North Davidson 55, Lexington 7

North Forsyth 19, West Stokes 7

West Forsyth 28, Reagan 25 (OT)

Winston-Salem Prep 52, North Stokes 18

Walkertown at Surry Central 

Thursday's results

Glenn 55, Reynolds 41

Oak Grove 20, Thomasville 12

Monday's game

Atkins at North Surry, 7

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UCLA is a lucky 'fantasy football team'

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News