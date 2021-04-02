High school football scoreboard: Week 6

The high school football scoreboard for Week 6:
Friday's results
East Forsyth 31, Davie County 14
East Surry 57, South Stokes 8
Forbush 51, Carver 12
Mount Tabor 50, Parkland 0
North Davidson 55, Lexington 7
North Forsyth 19, West Stokes 7
West Forsyth 28, Reagan 25 (OT)
Winston-Salem Prep 52, North Stokes 18
Walkertown at Surry Central
Thursday's results
Glenn 55, Reynolds 41
Oak Grove 20, Thomasville 12
Monday's game
Atkins at North Surry, 7
