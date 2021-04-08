High school football scoreboard: Week 7 results and schedule

Results and schedule for Week 7 of the high school football season:
Thursday's results
Davie County 36, West Forsyth 35 (OT)
Mount Tabor 36, Southwest Guilford 13
Reagan 66, Reynolds 46
Winston-Salem Prep at Bishop McGuinness
Friday's games
Atkins at Walkertown
Carver at North Surry
East Surry at Mount Airy
Glenn at East Forsyth
Oak Grove at North Davidson
Smith at Parkland
South Stokes at North Stokes
Surry Centray at North Forsyth
West Stokes at Forbush
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!