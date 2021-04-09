 Skip to main content
High school football scoreboard: Week 7 results
Results and schedule for Week 7 of the high school football season:

Friday's games

Carver at North Surry

East Surry at Mount Airy

Glenn at East Forsyth

Oak Grove at North Davidson

Smith at Parkland

South Stokes at North Stokes

Surry Central at North Forsyth

West Stokes at Forbush

Thursday's results

Davie County 36, West Forsyth 35 (OT)

Mount Tabor 36, Southwest Guilford 13

Reagan 66, Reynolds 46

Winston-Salem Prep 52, Bishop McGuinness 0

Canceled

Atkins at Walkertown, forfeit win for Walkertown (Atkins did not have enough healthy players)

