 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

High school football scoreboard

  • 0
prep zone logo 022721 web

FRIDAY'S SCORES

JOURNALNOW.COM TOP 10

No. 1 East Forsyth 51, No. 10 Reynolds 0

No. 2 Mount Tabor 21, No. 7 Glenn 0

No. 3 Reagan 50, Parkland 0 

No. 4 Oak Grove 28, Ledford 20

No. 5 West Forsyth 34, No. 8 Davie County 31

No. 6 Walkertown 46, McMichael 0 

No. 9 North Davidson 49, Asheboro 6

ALSO

Huntersville Christ the King 22, Winston-Salem Prep 12

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 35, Carver 6

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 28, Bishop McGuinness 7

People are also reading…

North Forsyth 40, North Surry 8

Northeast Guilford 43, Atkins 0 

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet girls representing USA at the Street Child World Cup in Doha

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert