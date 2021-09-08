High school football scouting reports: Thursday's games

Kickoffs at 7 p.m.

NO. 5 MOUNT TABOR (1-1) at PAGE (0-2), WCOG-1320

The essentials: Mount Tabor seems to have gotten back on track after trailing by 35 points during its season-opening 56-41 loss to a strong Richmond County team. The Spartans lost a lot of experience from the team that won the NCHSAA Class 3-AA championship in the spring, but any team with ATH Lance Patterson, RB/LB Noah Marshall, WR Chance Lyons and DL/OL Deshawn Watson still has plenty of talent. Page is still rebuilding in Doug Robertson's second season as head coach and has dealt with some injuries and COVID-19 issues. The Pirates are relying on the running of Trevon Hester and P.J. Marshall as junior Nick Williamson grows into the quarterback job.