High school football scouting reports: Week 4

Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless noted.

NO. 1 EAST FORSYTH (2-0) at SOUTH IREDELL (1-2)

The essentials: East Forsyth had an off week before traveling to Statesville to tune up for Central Piedmont 4-A Conference play, which begins Sept. 17 against Reagan. The Eagles have outscored opponents 103-33 behind a diverse and explosive offense triggered by junior QB Jaylen Alexander-Raynor, who has passed for 353 yards and two touchdowns and run for 200 yards and four scores. Three other backs have rushed for at least 88 yards, including senior Jaquan Porter (115 yards rushing, 105 receiving). East Forsyth's defense should wreak havoc against a South Iredell team that is coming off a 40-28 home loss to High Point Christian.

FAYETTEVILLE TERRY SANFORD (1-1) at NO. 2 GLENN (1-1), 7 p.m., WTOB-980

The essentials: This was supposed to be the opener for both teams, but COVID-19 issues in Terry Sanford's program forced the game's postponement. The Bulldogs are averaging 437 yards per game behind junior QB Dante Garcia and two backs who have rushed for at least 190 yards each. Terry Sanford is not nearly as strong defensively. Glenn is coming off a 30-6 loss at two-time defending Class 4-AA champion Charlotte Julius Chambers, but the Bobcats shut out the hosts in the first half. Glenn's offense is powered by senior QB Camden Coleman and big-play receivers Chaney Fitzgerald and Levine Smith, while All-Area LB Albert Redd anchors the defense.