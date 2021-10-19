 Skip to main content
High school football standings: Week 10
CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A

        Conf. Overall 
Glenn  5-0    6-1
Reagan  4-1   5-3
East Forsyth 3-1    6-1
West Forsyth          2-2   4-3
Davie County  2-3    5-3 
Mount Tabor 1-3   3-4
Reynolds 1-4    2-6 
Parkland 0-4    1-6

Friday's games

Glenn at East Forsyth

Mount Tabor at Reagan

Parkland at Davie County

West Forsyth at Reynolds

METRO 4-A

 Conf. Overall 
Grimsley   5-0    8-0
Northern Guilford   5-0    8-0 
Page   4-1   4-4
Southeast Guilford  3-2   5-3
Northwest Guilford  2-3    4-4 
Southwest Guilford             1-4    3-5
Ragsdale   0-5   1-7
Western Guilford   0-5    1-6

Friday's games

Page at Grimsley

Southeast Guilford at Northwest Guilford

Southwest Guilford at Ragsdale (WMYV-48)

Western Guilford at Northern Guilford

MID-STATE 3-A

 Conf. Overall 
Dudley  5-0   7-1
Eastern Guilford  5-0   6-1 
Rockingham County             2-2   3-3
Smith  2-3   3-5
Southern Guilford  2-3   3-5 
High Point Central  1-3   2-5
Atkins  1-4   1-6
Northeast Guilford  1-4    1-7

Tuesday's game

Rockingham County at High Point Central

Friday's games

High Point Central at Atkins

Rockingham County at Northeast Guilford

Smith at Eastern Guilford

Southern Guilford at Dudley 

MID-STATE 2-A

 Conf. Overall 
McMichael  4-0   6-2
Reidsville  4-0   7-0
North Forsyth  2-2   3-5
Walkertown             2-2   4-4
West Stokes  2-3   4-3
Morehead  1-3   2-6
Andrews  0-5   1-7

Friday's games

McMichael at Reidsville

Walkertown at Morehead

West Stokes at North Forsyth

CATAWBA SHORES 2-A/1-A

 Conf. Overall 
Comm. School of Davidson             3-0   5-2
Mountain Island Charter  4-1   7-1
Pine Lake Prep  4-1   5-2
Carver  2-2   4-4
Christ the King  1-3   2-6
Winston-Salem Prep  0-3   0-6
Bishop McGuinness  0-4   1-6

Tuesday's game

Community School of Davidson at Winston-Salem Prep

Friday's games

Huntersville Christ the King at Community School of Davidson

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep at Lake Norman Charter

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter at Carver

Winston-Salem Prep at Bishop McGuinness

OTHERS

 Conf. Overall 
a-High Point Christian             0-2    3-4
b-North Davidson   3-0    4-3 
b-Oak Grove   2-1    5-2 

a-NCISAA Piedmont; b-Mid-Piedmont 3-A.

Friday's games

Central Davidson at North Davidson

Huntersville SouthLake Christian at High Point Christian

Montgomery Central at Oak Grove

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

