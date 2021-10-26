High school football standings: Week 11

CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Glenn
|5-1
|6-2
|Reagan
|5-1
|6-3
|East Forsyth
|4-1
|7-1
|West Forsyth
|3-2
|5-3
|Davie County
|3-3
|6-3
|Mount Tabor
|1-4
|3-5
|Reynolds
|1-5
|2-7
|Parkland
|0-5
|1-7
Friday's games
Davie County at Glenn
East Forsyth at West Forsyth (WMYV-48)
Mount Tabor at Parkland
Reynolds at Reagan
METRO 4-A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Grimsley
|6-0
|9-0
|Northern Guilford
|6-0
|9-0
|Page
|4-2
|4-5
|Southeast Guilford
|4-2
|6-3
|Northwest Guilford
|2-4
|4-5
|Southwest Guilford
|2-4
|4-5
|Ragsdale
|0-6
|1-8
|Western Guilford
|0-6
|1-7
Friday's games
Grimsley at Northern Guilford
Northwest Guilford at Southwest Guilford
Page at Southeast Guilford
Ragsdale at Western Guilford
MID-STATE 3-A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Dudley
|6-0
|8-1
|Eastern Guilford
|6-0
|7-1
|High Point Central
|3-3
|4-5
|Rockingham County
|3-3
|4-4
|Smith
|2-4
|3-6
|Southern Guilford
|2-4
|3-6
|Atkins
|1-5
|1-7
|Northeast Guilford
|1-5
|1-8
Friday's games
Atkins at Rockingham County
Dudley at Eastern Guilford
Northeast Guilford at Smith
Southern Guilford at High Point Central
MID-STATE 2-A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Reidsville
|5-0
|8-0
|McMichael
|4-1
|6-3
|North Forsyth
|3-2
|4-5
|Walkertown
|3-2
|5-4
|West Stokes
|2-4
|4-4
|Morehead
|1-4
|2-7
|Andrews
|0-5
|1-7
Wednesday's game
Reidsville at Morehead
Friday's games
Andrews at Walkertown
Galax (Va.) at West Stokes
North Forsyth at McMichael
CATAWBA SHORES 2-A/1-A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Comm. School of Davidson
|5-0
|7-2
|Mountain Island Charter
|5-1
|8-1
|Pine Lake Prep
|4-1
|6-2
|Carver
|2-3
|4-5
|Bishop McGuinness
|1-4
|2-6
|Christ the King
|1-4
|2-7
|Winston-Salem Prep
|0-5
|0-8
Friday's games
Bishop McGuinness at Huntersville Christ the King
Community School of Davidson at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep
Lake Norman Charter at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter
Winston-Salem Prep at Carver
OTHERS
|Conf.
|Overall
|a-High Point Christian
|0-3
|3-5
|b-North Davidson
|4-0
|5-3
|b-Oak Grove
|3-1
|6-2