High school football standings: Week 11
CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A

        Conf. Overall 
Glenn  5-1    6-2
Reagan  5-1   6-3
East Forsyth 4-1    7-1
West Forsyth          3-2   5-3
Davie County  3-3    6-3 
Mount Tabor 1-4   3-5
Reynolds 1-5   2-7 
Parkland 0-5    1-7

Friday's games

Davie County at Glenn

East Forsyth at West Forsyth (WMYV-48)

Mount Tabor at Parkland

Reynolds at Reagan

METRO 4-A

 Conf. Overall 
Grimsley   6-0    9-0
Northern Guilford   6-0    9-0 
Page   4-2   4-5
Southeast Guilford  4-2   6-3
Northwest Guilford  2-4   4-5
Southwest Guilford             2-4    4-5
Ragsdale   0-6   1-8
Western Guilford   0-6   1-7

Friday's games

Grimsley at Northern Guilford

Northwest Guilford at Southwest Guilford

Page at Southeast Guilford

Ragsdale at Western Guilford

MID-STATE 3-A

 Conf. Overall 
Dudley  6-0   8-1
Eastern Guilford  6-0   7-1 
High Point Central             3-3   4-5
Rockingham County  3-3   4-4
Smith  2-4   3-6 
Southern Guilford  2-4   3-6
Atkins  1-5   1-7
Northeast Guilford  1-5    1-8

Friday's games

Atkins at Rockingham County

Dudley at Eastern Guilford

Northeast Guilford at Smith

Southern Guilford at High Point Central 

MID-STATE 2-A

 Conf. Overall 
Reidsville  5-0   8-0
McMichael  4-1   6-3
North Forsyth  3-2   4-5
Walkertown             3-2   5-4
West Stokes  2-4   4-4
Morehead  1-4   2-7
Andrews  0-5   1-7

Wednesday's game

Reidsville at Morehead

Friday's games

Andrews at Walkertown

Galax (Va.) at West Stokes

North Forsyth at McMichael

CATAWBA SHORES 2-A/1-A

 Conf. Overall 
Comm. School of Davidson             5-0   7-2
Mountain Island Charter  5-1   8-1
Pine Lake Prep  4-1   6-2
Carver  2-3   4-5
Bishop McGuinness  1-4   2-6
Christ the King  1-4   2-7
Winston-Salem Prep  0-5   0-8

Friday's games

Bishop McGuinness at Huntersville Christ the King

Community School of Davidson at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep

Lake Norman Charter at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter

Winston-Salem Prep at Carver

OTHERS

 Conf. Overall 
a-High Point Christian             0-3    3-5
b-North Davidson   4-0    5-3 
b-Oak Grove   3-1    6-2 

a-NCISAA Piedmont; b-Mid-Piedmont 3-A.

Friday's games

High Point Christian at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (Ga.)

North Davidson at Ledford

Oak Grove at Central Davidson

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

