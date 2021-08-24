High school football standings: Week 2

CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Davie County
|0-0
|0-0
|East Forsyth
|0-0
|1-0
|Glenn
|0-0
|0-0
|Mount Tabor
|0-0
|0-1
|Parkland
|0-0
|0-1
|Reagan
|0-0
|1-0
|Reynolds
|0-0
|1-0
|West Forsyth
|0-0
|1-0
Thursday's game
West Forsyth at Oak Grove, 7 p.m.
Friday's games
Davie County at West Rowan
Grimsley at Reagan
North Forsyth at Mount Tabor
Ragsdale at Glenn
Reynolds at Southwest Guilford
Rolesville at East Forsyth
METRO 4-A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Grimsley
|0-0
|1-0
|Northern Guilford
|0-0
|1-0
|Northwest Guilford
|0-0
|0-1
|Page
|0-0
|0-1
|Ragsdale
|0-0
|1-0
|Southeast Guilford
|0-0
|0-0
|Southwest Guilford
|0-0
|0-1
|Western Guilford
|0-0
|0-0
Friday's games
Dudley at Southeast Guilford
Grimsley at Reagan
Northern Guilford at Smith
Northwest Guilford at North Davidson
Page at Reidsville
Ragsdale at Glenn
Reynolds at Southwest Guilford
Western Guilford at Northeast Guilford
MID-STATE 3-A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Atkins
|0-0
|0-1
|Dudley
|0-0
|1-0
|Eastern Guilford
|0-0
|0-1
|High Point Central
|0-0
|0-1
|Northeast Guilford
|0-0
|0-1
|Rockingham County
|0-0
|1-0
|Smith
|0-0
|1-0
|Southern Guilford
|0-0
|0-0
Friday's games
Atkins at Carver
Dudley at Southeast Guilford
High Point Central at Andrews
Northern Guilford at Smith
Providence Grove at Southern Guilford
Rockingham County at Morehead
Western Guilford at Northeast Guilford
Williams at Eastern Guilford
MID-STATE 2-A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Andrews
|0-0
|0-1
|McMichael
|0-0
|0-1
|Morehead
|0-0
|0-0
|North Forsyth
|0-0
|0-1
|Reidsville
|0-0
|1-0
|Walkertown
|0-0
|1-0
|West Stokes
|0-0
|1-0
Friday's games
High Point Central at Andrews
Lexington at Walkertown
McMichael at Bartlett Yancey
North Forsyth at Mount Tabor
North Surry at West Stokes
Page at Reidsville
Rockingham County at Morehead
CATAWBA SHORES 2-A/1-A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Bishop McGuinness
|0-0
|0-0
|Carver
|0-0
|0-1
|Christ the King
|0-0
|0-1
|Comm. School of Davidson
|0-0
|1-0
|Mountain Island Charter
|0-0
|1-0
|Pine Lake Prep
|0-0
|0-0
|Winston-Salem Prep
|0-0
|0-0
Friday's games
Atkins at Carver
Community School of Davidson at Starmount
Huntersville Lake Norman Charter at Winston-Salem Prep
Kannapolis Cabarrus Stallions at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter
Monroe Union Academy at Huntersville Christ the King
Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Classical at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep
South Stokes at Bishop McGuinness
OTHERS
|Conf.
|Overall
|a-High Point Christian
|0-0
|0-0
|b-North Davidson
|0-0
|0-1
|b-Oak Grove
|0-0
|1-0