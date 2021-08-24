 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school football standings: Week 2
0 Comments

High school football standings: Week 2

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
prep zone logo 022721 web

CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A

 Conf. Overall 
Davie County  0-0    0-0 
East Forsyth  0-0    1-0
Glenn  0-0    0-0 
Mount Tabor 0-0    0-1
Parkland  0-0    0-1 
Reagan  0-0   1-0 
Reynolds  0-0    1-0 
West Forsyth  0-0    1-0 

Thursday's game

West Forsyth at Oak Grove, 7 p.m.

Friday's games

Davie County at West Rowan

Grimsley at Reagan

North Forsyth at Mount Tabor

Ragsdale at Glenn

Reynolds at Southwest Guilford

Rolesville at East Forsyth

METRO 4-A

 Conf. Overall 
Grimsley   0-0    1-0
Northern Guilford   0-0    1-0 
Northwest Guilford   0-0   0-1 
Page   0-0   0-1 
Ragsdale   0-0    1-0 
Southeast Guilford   0-0    0-0
Southwest Guilford   0-0   0-1 
Western Guilford   0-0    0-0 

Friday's games

Dudley at Southeast Guilford

Grimsley at Reagan

Northern Guilford at Smith

Northwest Guilford at North Davidson

Page at Reidsville

Ragsdale at Glenn

Reynolds at Southwest Guilford

Western Guilford at Northeast Guilford

MID-STATE 3-A

 Conf. Overall 
Atkins   0-0   0-1
Dudley   0-0   1-0 
Eastern Guilford   0-0   0-1
High Point Central   0-0   0-1
Northeast Guilford   0-0   0-1 
Rockingham County   0-0    1-0
Smith   0-0   1-0
Southern Guilford   0-0    0-0

Friday's games

Atkins at Carver

Dudley at Southeast Guilford

High Point Central at Andrews

Northern Guilford at Smith

Providence Grove at Southern Guilford

Rockingham County at Morehead

Western Guilford at Northeast Guilford

Williams at Eastern Guilford

MID-STATE 2-A

 Conf. Overall 
Andrews   0-0   0-1
McMichael    0-0   0-1
Morehead   0-0   0-0
North Forsyth   0-0   0-1
Reidsville   0-0   1-0 
Walkertown   0-0   1-0
West Stokes   0-0   1-0

Friday's games

High Point Central at Andrews

Lexington at Walkertown

McMichael at Bartlett Yancey

North Forsyth at Mount Tabor

North Surry at West Stokes

Page at Reidsville

Rockingham County at Morehead

CATAWBA SHORES 2-A/1-A

 Conf. Overall 
Bishop McGuinness   0-0   0-0
Carver   0-0   0-1
Christ the King   0-0   0-1
Comm. School of Davidson   0-0   1-0
Mountain Island Charter  0-0   1-0
Pine Lake Prep  0-0   0-0
Winston-Salem Prep   0-0   0-0

Friday's games

Atkins at Carver

Community School of Davidson at Starmount

Huntersville Lake Norman Charter at Winston-Salem Prep

Kannapolis Cabarrus Stallions at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter

Monroe Union Academy at Huntersville Christ the King

Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Classical at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep

South Stokes at Bishop McGuinness

OTHERS

 Conf. Overall 
a-High Point Christian   0-0    0-0
b-North Davidson   0-0    0-1 
b-Oak Grove   0-0    1-0 

a-NCISAA; b-Mid-Piedmont 3-A.

Thursday's game

West Forsyth at Oak Grove, 7 p.m.

Friday's games

Harrells Christian at High Point Christian, 7 p.m.

Northwest Guilford at North Davidson

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News