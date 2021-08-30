 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school football standings: Week 3
0 Comments

High school football standings: Week 3

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
prep zone logo 022721 web

CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A

 Conf. Overall 
Davie County  0-0    1-0 
East Forsyth  0-0    2-0
Glenn  0-0    1-0 
Mount Tabor 0-0    1-1
Parkland  0-0    0-1 
Reagan  0-0   1-1 
Reynolds  0-0    1-0 
West Forsyth  0-0    2-0 

Friday's games

Glenn at Charlotte Julius Chambers

Mount Tabor at Page

TBA at Davie County, WMYV-48

Northwest Guilford at Reynolds

Parkland at Winston-Salem Prep

Reagan at Charlotte Myers Park

West Forsyth at Matthews Weddington

North Davidson at Davie County, canceled, COVID-19

METRO 4-A

 Conf. Overall 
Grimsley   0-0    2-0
Northern Guilford   0-0    2-0 
Northwest Guilford   0-0   1-1 
Page   0-0   0-2 
Ragsdale   0-0    1-0 
Southeast Guilford   0-0    0-1
Southwest Guilford   0-0   0-1 
Western Guilford   0-0    0-0 

Thursday's game

Southwest Guilford at High Point Central

Friday's games

Mount Tabor at Page

Northern Guilford at Western Alamance

Northwest Guilford at Reynolds

Oak Grove at Ragsdale

Smith at Southeast Guilford

Southern Guilford at Western Guilford

Eastern Alamance at Northern Guilford, canceled, COVID-19

MID-STATE 3-A

 Conf. Overall 
Atkins   0-0   0-2
Dudley   0-0   2-0 
Eastern Guilford   0-0   0-1
High Point Central   0-0   1-1
Northeast Guilford   0-0   0-1 
Rockingham County   0-0    1-0
Smith   0-0   1-1
Southern Guilford   0-0    0-1

Thursday's game

Southwest Guilford at High Point Central

Friday's games

Dudley at Durham Hillside

Morehead at Northeast Guilford

Smith at Southeast Guilford

Southern Guilford at Western Guilford

Western Alamance at Eastern Guilford, canceled, COVID-19

MID-STATE 2-A

 Conf. Overall 
Andrews   0-0   0-2
McMichael    0-0   0-2
Morehead   0-0   0-2
North Forsyth   0-0   0-2
Reidsville   0-0   2-0 
Walkertown   0-0   1-1
West Stokes   0-0   2-0

Thursday's game

North Forsyth at Randelman

Friday's games

Morehead at Northeast Guilford

South Stokes at McMichael

Walkertown at Eastern Randolph

Andrews at Thomasville, canceled, COVID-19

North Forsyth at Lexington, canceled, COVID-19

West Stokes at East Surry, canceled, COVID-19

CATAWBA SHORES 2-A/1-A

 Conf. Overall 
Bishop McGuinness   0-0   0-1
Carver   0-0   1-1
Christ the King   0-0   1-1
Comm. School of Davidson   0-0   1-1
Mountain Island Charter  0-0   2-0
Pine Lake Prep  0-0   0-1
Winston-Salem Prep   0-0   0-1

Thursday's game

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep at Bessemer City

Friday's games

Bishop McGuinness at Graham

Carver at Gastonia Highlands Tech

Community School of Davidson at Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Classical

Huntersville Christ the King at Huntersville Lake Norman Charter

OTHERS

 Conf. Overall 
a-High Point Christian   0-0    0-1
b-North Davidson   0-0    0-2 
b-Oak Grove   0-0    1-1 

a-NCISAA; b-Mid-Piedmont 3-A.

Friday's games

High Point Christian at Wake Forest North Wake Saints

Oak Grove at Ragsdale

North Davidson at Davie County, canceled, COVID-19

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United contract details revealed

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News