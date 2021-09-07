 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school football standings: Week 4
0 Comments

High school football standings: Week 4

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
prep zone logo 022721 web

CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A

 Conf. Overall 
Davie County  0-0    2-0 
East Forsyth  0-0    2-0
Glenn  0-0    1-1 
Mount Tabor 0-0    1-1
Parkland  0-0    1-1 
Reagan  0-0   1-2 
Reynolds  0-0    1-1 
West Forsyth  0-0    2-1 

Thursday's games

Mount Tabor at Page

Reynolds at Southwest Guilford

Friday's games

East Forsyth at South Iredell

Fayetteville Terry Sanford at Glenn

Mooresville at Davie County

METRO 4-A

 Conf. Overall 
Grimsley   0-0    2-0
Northern Guilford   0-0    3-0 
Northwest Guilford   0-0   2-1 
Page   0-0   0-2 
Ragsdale   0-0    1-1 
Southeast Guilford   0-0    1-1
Southwest Guilford   0-0   1-1 
Western Guilford   0-0    0-1 

Thursday's games

Mount Tabor at Page

Reynolds at Southwest Guilford

Friday's games

Grimsley at Southern Pines Pinecrest

Ragsdale at Eastern Guilford

Southeast Guilford at Southern Guilford

Western Guilford at Northeast Guilford

MID-STATE 3-A

 Conf. Overall 
Atkins   0-0   0-2
Dudley   0-0   2-1 
Eastern Guilford   0-0   0-1
High Point Central   0-0   1-2
Northeast Guilford   0-0   0-2 
Rockingham County   0-0    1-0
Smith   0-0   1-2
Southern Guilford   0-0    1-1

Friday's games

Eastern Guilford at Ragsdale

Southeast Guilford at Southern Guilford

Western Guilford at Northeast Guilford 

Saturday's game

Reidsville at Rockingham County

MID-STATE 2-A

 Conf. Overall 
Andrews   0-0   0-2
McMichael    0-0   0-2
Morehead   0-0   1-2
North Forsyth   0-0   1-2
Reidsville   0-0   2-0 
Walkertown   0-0   1-2
West Stokes   0-0   2-0

Friday's games

Andrews at Parkland (WMYV-48)

Carver at McMichael

Morehead at Martinsville (Va.)

Walkertown at Winston-Salem Prep

Saturday's game

Reidsville at Rockingham County

CATAWBA SHORES 2-A/1-A

 Conf. Overall 
Bishop McGuinness   0-0   1-1
Carver   0-0   2-1
Christ the King   0-0   1-1
Comm. School of Davidson   0-0   1-2
Mountain Island Charter  0-0   2-0
Pine Lake Prep  0-0   1-1
Winston-Salem Prep   0-0   0-2

Friday's games

Carver at McMichael

Huntersville Christ the King at Bessemer City

Monroe Union Academy at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter

North Raleigh Christian at Bishop McGuinness

Walkertown at Winston-Salem Prep

OTHERS

 Conf. Overall 
a-High Point Christian   0-0    1-1
b-North Davidson   0-0    0-2 
b-Oak Grove   0-0    2-1 

a-NCISAA; b-Mid-Piedmont 3-A.

Friday's games

Asheville Christian at High Point Christian

Central Cabarrus at Oak Grove

North Davidson at East Rowan

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NL West outlook: Where is the value?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News