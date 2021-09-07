High school football standings: Week 4

CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Davie County
|0-0
|2-0
|East Forsyth
|0-0
|2-0
|Glenn
|0-0
|1-1
|Mount Tabor
|0-0
|1-1
|Parkland
|0-0
|1-1
|Reagan
|0-0
|1-2
|Reynolds
|0-0
|1-1
|West Forsyth
|0-0
|2-1
Thursday's games
Mount Tabor at Page
Reynolds at Southwest Guilford
Friday's games
East Forsyth at South Iredell
Fayetteville Terry Sanford at Glenn
Mooresville at Davie County
METRO 4-A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Grimsley
|0-0
|2-0
|Northern Guilford
|0-0
|3-0
|Northwest Guilford
|0-0
|2-1
|Page
|0-0
|0-2
|Ragsdale
|0-0
|1-1
|Southeast Guilford
|0-0
|1-1
|Southwest Guilford
|0-0
|1-1
|Western Guilford
|0-0
|0-1
Thursday's games
Mount Tabor at Page
Reynolds at Southwest Guilford
Friday's games
Grimsley at Southern Pines Pinecrest
Ragsdale at Eastern Guilford
Southeast Guilford at Southern Guilford
Western Guilford at Northeast Guilford
MID-STATE 3-A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Atkins
|0-0
|0-2
|Dudley
|0-0
|2-1
|Eastern Guilford
|0-0
|0-1
|High Point Central
|0-0
|1-2
|Northeast Guilford
|0-0
|0-2
|Rockingham County
|0-0
|1-0
|Smith
|0-0
|1-2
|Southern Guilford
|0-0
|1-1
Friday's games
Eastern Guilford at Ragsdale
Southeast Guilford at Southern Guilford
Western Guilford at Northeast Guilford
Saturday's game
Reidsville at Rockingham County
MID-STATE 2-A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Andrews
|0-0
|0-2
|McMichael
|0-0
|0-2
|Morehead
|0-0
|1-2
|North Forsyth
|0-0
|1-2
|Reidsville
|0-0
|2-0
|Walkertown
|0-0
|1-2
|West Stokes
|0-0
|2-0
Friday's games
Andrews at Parkland (WMYV-48)
Carver at McMichael
Morehead at Martinsville (Va.)
Walkertown at Winston-Salem Prep
Saturday's game
Reidsville at Rockingham County
CATAWBA SHORES 2-A/1-A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Bishop McGuinness
|0-0
|1-1
|Carver
|0-0
|2-1
|Christ the King
|0-0
|1-1
|Comm. School of Davidson
|0-0
|1-2
|Mountain Island Charter
|0-0
|2-0
|Pine Lake Prep
|0-0
|1-1
|Winston-Salem Prep
|0-0
|0-2
Friday's games
Carver at McMichael
Huntersville Christ the King at Bessemer City
Monroe Union Academy at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter
North Raleigh Christian at Bishop McGuinness
Walkertown at Winston-Salem Prep
OTHERS
|Conf.
|Overall
|a-High Point Christian
|0-0
|1-1
|b-North Davidson
|0-0
|0-2
|b-Oak Grove
|0-0
|2-1
a-NCISAA; b-Mid-Piedmont 3-A.
Friday's games
Asheville Christian at High Point Christian
Central Cabarrus at Oak Grove
North Davidson at East Rowan
