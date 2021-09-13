 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school football standings: Week 5
0 Comments

High school football standings: Week 5

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
prep zone logo 022721 web

CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A

 Conf. Overall 
Davie County  0-0    3-0 
East Forsyth  0-0    3-0
Glenn  0-0    1-1 
Mount Tabor 0-0    2-1
Parkland  0-0    1-2 
Reagan  0-0   1-2 
Reynolds  0-0    1-2 
West Forsyth  0-0    2-1 

Friday's games

Davie County at Reynolds

Mount Tabor at West Forsyth

Parkland at Glenn

Reagan at East Forsyth, WMYV-48

METRO 4-A

 Conf. Overall 
Grimsley   0-0    3-0
Northern Guilford   0-0    3-0 
Northwest Guilford   0-0   2-1 
Page   0-0   0-3 
Ragsdale   0-0    1-2 
Southeast Guilford   0-0    2-1
Southwest Guilford   0-0   2-1 
Western Guilford   0-0    1-1 

Friday's games

Northern Guilford at Ragsdale

Southeast Guilford at Grimsley

Southwest Guilford at Page

Western Guilford at Northwest Guilford

MID-STATE 3-A

 Conf. Overall 
Atkins   0-0   0-2
Dudley   0-0   2-1 
Eastern Guilford   0-0   1-1
High Point Central   0-0   1-2
Northeast Guilford   0-0   0-3 
Rockingham County   0-0    1-1
Smith   0-0   1-2
Southern Guilford   0-0    2-1

Friday's games

Eastern Guilford at Northeast Guilford

High Point Central at Dudley

Rockingham County at Southern Guilford

Smith at Atkins

MID-STATE 2-A

 Conf. Overall 
Andrews   0-0   1-2
McMichael    0-0   0-2
Morehead   0-0   1-2
North Forsyth   0-0   1-2
Reidsville   0-0   3-0 
Walkertown   0-0   2-2
West Stokes   0-0   2-0

Friday's games

Morehead at North Forsyth

Reidsville at Andrews

Saturday's game

McMichael at West Stokes

CATAWBA SHORES 2-A/1-A

 Conf. Overall 
Bishop McGuinness   0-0   1-2
Carver   0-0   2-2
Christ the King   0-0   1-2
Comm. School of Davidson   0-0   1-2
Mountain Island Charter  0-0   3-0
Pine Lake Prep  0-0   1-1
Winston-Salem Prep   0-0   0-3

Friday's games

Carver at Huntersville Christ the King

Community School of Davidson at Bishop McGuinness

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter

OTHERS

 Conf. Overall 
a-High Point Christian   0-0    2-1
b-North Davidson   0-0    1-2 
b-Oak Grove   0-0    2-1 

a-NCISAA; b-Mid-Piedmont 3-A.

Friday's games

North Davidson at Asheville

Oak Grove at West Stanly

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. Open recap: Medvedev snuffs Djokovic in straight sets to win U.S. Open

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News