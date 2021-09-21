High school football standings: Week 6

CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Davie County
|1-0
|4-0
|Glenn
|1-0
|2-1
|Reagan
|1-0
|2-2
|West Forsyth
|1-0
|3-1
|East Forsyth
|0-1
|3-1
|Mount Tabor
|0-1
|2-2
|Parkland
|0-1
|1-3
|Reynolds
|0-1
|1-3
Friday's games
East Forsyth at Davie County
Glenn at Reagan
Reynolds at Mount Tabor
West Forsyth at Parkland
METRO 4-A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Grimsley
|1-0
|4-0
|Northern Guilford
|1-0
|4-0
|Northwest Guilford
|1-0
|3-1
|Page
|1-0
|1-3
|Ragsdale
|0-1
|1-3
|Southeast Guilford
|0-1
|2-2
|Southwest Guilford
|0-1
|2-2
|Western Guilford
|0-1
|1-2
Friday's games
Grimsley at Northwest Guilford (WMYV-48)
Page at Ragsdale
Southeast Guilford at Northern Guilford
Southwest Guilford at Western Guilford
Western Guilford at Northwest Guilford
MID-STATE 3-A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Atkins
|1-0
|1-2
|Dudley
|1-0
|3-1
|Eastern Guilford
|1-0
|2-1
|Rockingham County
|1-0
|2-1
|High Point Central
|0-1
|1-3
|Northeast Guilford
|0-1
|0-4
|Smith
|0-1
|1-3
|Southern Guilford
|0-1
|2-2
Friday's games
Dudley at Atkins
High Point Central at Eastern Guilford
Rockingham County at Smith
Southern Guilford at Northeast Guilford
MID-STATE 2-A
|Conf.
|Overall
|McMichael
|1-0
|2-2
|North Forsyth
|1-0
|2-2
|Andrews
|0-0
|1-2
|Reidsville
|0-0
|3-0
|Walkertown
|0-0
|2-2
|Morehead
|0-1
|1-4
|West Stokes
|0-1
|2-1
Friday's games
Andrews at McMichael
Walkertown at West Stokes
Reidsville at Andrews, ppd., COVID-19
CATAWBA SHORES 2-A/1-A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Carver
|1-0
|3-2
|Comm. School of Davidson
|1-0
|2-2
|Mountain Island Charter
|0-0
|3-0
|Pine Lake Prep
|0-0
|1-1
|Winston-Salem Prep
|0-0
|0-3
|Bishop McGuinness
|0-1
|1-3
|Christ the King
|0-1
|1-3
Friday's games
Bishop McGuinness at Carver
Huntersville Christ the King at Huntersville Lake Norman Charter
Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter at Community School of Davidson
Winston-Salem Prep at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep
OTHERS
|Conf.
|Overall
|a-High Point Christian
|0-0
|2-1
|b-North Davidson
|0-0
|1-3
|b-Oak Grove
|0-0
|3-1
a-NCISAA; b-Mid-Piedmont 3-A.
Friday's game
Matthews Covenant Day at High Point Christian
