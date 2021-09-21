 Skip to main content
High school football standings: Week 6
CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A

 Conf. Overall 
Davie County  1-0    4-0 
Glenn  1-0    2-1
Reagan  1-0    2-2 
West Forsyth 1-0    3-1
East Forsyth 0-1    3-1 
Mount Tabor 0-1   2-2 
Parkland 0-1    1-3 
Reynolds 0-1    1-3 

Friday's games

East Forsyth at Davie County

Glenn at Reagan

Reynolds at Mount Tabor

West Forsyth at Parkland

METRO 4-A

 Conf. Overall 
Grimsley   1-0    4-0
Northern Guilford   1-0    4-0 
Northwest Guilford   1-0   3-1 
Page   1-0   1-3 
Ragsdale   0-1    1-3 
Southeast Guilford   0-1    2-2
Southwest Guilford   0-1   2-2 
Western Guilford   0-1    1-2 

Friday's games

Grimsley at Northwest Guilford (WMYV-48)

Page at Ragsdale

Southeast Guilford at Northern Guilford

Southwest Guilford at Western Guilford

Western Guilford at Northwest Guilford

MID-STATE 3-A

 Conf. Overall 
Atkins   1-0   1-2
Dudley   1-0   3-1 
Eastern Guilford   1-0   2-1
Rockingham County   1-0   2-1
High Point Central   0-1   1-3 
Northeast Guilford   0-1    0-4
Smith   0-1   1-3
Southern Guilford   0-1    2-2

Friday's games

Dudley at Atkins

High Point Central at Eastern Guilford

Rockingham County at Smith

Southern Guilford at Northeast Guilford

MID-STATE 2-A

 Conf. Overall 
McMichael   1-0   2-2
North Forsyth    1-0   2-2
Andrews  0-0   1-2
Reidsville   0-0   3-0
Walkertown  0-0   2-2
Morehead  0-1   1-4
West Stokes   0-1   2-1

Friday's games

Andrews at McMichael

Walkertown at West Stokes

Reidsville at Andrews, ppd., COVID-19

CATAWBA SHORES 2-A/1-A

 Conf. Overall 
Carver  1-0   3-2
Comm. School of Davidson  1-0   2-2
Mountain Island Charter  0-0   3-0
Pine Lake Prep   0-0   1-1
Winston-Salem Prep  0-0   0-3
Bishop McGuinness  0-1   1-3
Christ the King   0-1   1-3

Friday's games

Bishop McGuinness at Carver

Huntersville Christ the King at Huntersville Lake Norman Charter

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter at Community School of Davidson

Winston-Salem Prep at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep

OTHERS

 Conf. Overall 
a-High Point Christian   0-0    2-1
b-North Davidson   0-0    1-3 
b-Oak Grove   0-0    3-1 

a-NCISAA; b-Mid-Piedmont 3-A.

Friday's game

Matthews Covenant Day at High Point Christian

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

