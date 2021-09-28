 Skip to main content
High school football standings: Week 7
CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A

 Conf. Overall 
Glenn  2-0    3-1
West Forsyth  1-0    3-1
Davie County 1-1    4-1 
East Forsyth 1-1    4-1
Mount Tabor 1-1    3-2 
Reagan 1-1   2-3 
Parkland 0-1    1-3 
Reynolds 0-2    1-4 

Friday's games

Davie County at Reagan

Glenn at West Forsyth

Parkland at Reynolds

Mount Tabor at East Forsyth, ppd., COVID-19

METRO 4-A

 Conf. Overall 
Grimsley   2-0    5-0
Northern Guilford   2-0    5-0 
Page   2-0   2-3 
Northwest Guilford  1-1   3-2
Southwest Guilford  1-1    3-2 
Ragsdale   0-2    1-4
Southeast Guilford   0-2   2-3 
Western Guilford   0-2    1-3 

Friday's games

Northern Guilford at Southwest Guilford

Northwest Guilford at Page

Ragsdale at Southeast Guilford

Western Guilford at Grimsley

MID-STATE 3-A

 Conf. Overall 
Dudley  2-0   4-1
Rockingham County  2-0   3-1 
Eastern Guilford   1-0   2-1
Atkins   1-1   1-3
Southern Guilford   1-1   2-3 
High Point Central   0-1    1-3
Northeast Guilford  0-2   0-5
Smith   0-2    1-4

Thursday's game

Northeast Guilford at High Point Central, ppd., Oct. 12, COVID-19

Friday's games

Atkins at Southern Guilford

Eastern Guilford at Rockingham County

Smith at Dudley 

MID-STATE 2-A

 Conf. Overall 
McMichael   2-0   3-2
North Forsyth    1-0   2-2
Walkertown  1-0   3-2
Reidsville   0-0   3-0
Andrews  0-1   1-3
Morehead  0-1   1-4
West Stokes   0-2   2-2

Tuesday's game

North Forsyth at Reidsville

Friday's games

McMichael at Lexington

North Forsyth at Andrews

Reidsville at Walkertown (WMYV-48)

West Stokes at Morehead

CATAWBA SHORES 2-A/1-A

 Conf. Overall 
Carver  2-0   4-2
Comm. School of Davidson  2-0   3-2
Pine Lake Prep  1-0   2-1
Christ the King  0-1   1-4
Mountain Island Charter  0-1   3-1
Winston-Salem Prep  0-1   0-4
Bishop McGuinnes  0-2   1-4

Friday's games

Carver at Community School of Davidson

Huntersville Christ the King at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep

Winston-Salem Prep at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter

OTHERS

 Conf. Overall 
a-High Point Christian   0-0    3-1
b-North Davidson   0-0    1-3 
b-Oak Grove   0-0    3-1 

a-NCISAA; b-Mid-Piedmont 3-A.

Friday's games

Asheboro at Oak Grove

High Point Christian at Raleigh Ravenscroft

Montgomery Central at North Davidson

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

