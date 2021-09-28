High school football standings: Week 7

CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Glenn
|2-0
|3-1
|West Forsyth
|1-0
|3-1
|Davie County
|1-1
|4-1
|East Forsyth
|1-1
|4-1
|Mount Tabor
|1-1
|3-2
|Reagan
|1-1
|2-3
|Parkland
|0-1
|1-3
|Reynolds
|0-2
|1-4
Friday's games
Davie County at Reagan
Glenn at West Forsyth
Parkland at Reynolds
Mount Tabor at East Forsyth, ppd., COVID-19
METRO 4-A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Grimsley
|2-0
|5-0
|Northern Guilford
|2-0
|5-0
|Page
|2-0
|2-3
|Northwest Guilford
|1-1
|3-2
|Southwest Guilford
|1-1
|3-2
|Ragsdale
|0-2
|1-4
|Southeast Guilford
|0-2
|2-3
|Western Guilford
|0-2
|1-3
Friday's games
Northern Guilford at Southwest Guilford
Northwest Guilford at Page
Ragsdale at Southeast Guilford
Western Guilford at Grimsley
MID-STATE 3-A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Dudley
|2-0
|4-1
|Rockingham County
|2-0
|3-1
|Eastern Guilford
|1-0
|2-1
|Atkins
|1-1
|1-3
|Southern Guilford
|1-1
|2-3
|High Point Central
|0-1
|1-3
|Northeast Guilford
|0-2
|0-5
|Smith
|0-2
|1-4
Thursday's game
Northeast Guilford at High Point Central, ppd., Oct. 12, COVID-19
Friday's games
Atkins at Southern Guilford
Eastern Guilford at Rockingham County
Smith at Dudley
MID-STATE 2-A
|Conf.
|Overall
|McMichael
|2-0
|3-2
|North Forsyth
|1-0
|2-2
|Walkertown
|1-0
|3-2
|Reidsville
|0-0
|3-0
|Andrews
|0-1
|1-3
|Morehead
|0-1
|1-4
|West Stokes
|0-2
|2-2
Tuesday's game
North Forsyth at Reidsville
Friday's games
McMichael at Lexington
North Forsyth at Andrews
Reidsville at Walkertown (WMYV-48)
West Stokes at Morehead
CATAWBA SHORES 2-A/1-A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Carver
|2-0
|4-2
|Comm. School of Davidson
|2-0
|3-2
|Pine Lake Prep
|1-0
|2-1
|Christ the King
|0-1
|1-4
|Mountain Island Charter
|0-1
|3-1
|Winston-Salem Prep
|0-1
|0-4
|Bishop McGuinnes
|0-2
|1-4
Friday's games
Carver at Community School of Davidson
Huntersville Christ the King at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep
Winston-Salem Prep at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter
OTHERS
|Conf.
|Overall
|a-High Point Christian
|0-0
|3-1
|b-North Davidson
|0-0
|1-3
|b-Oak Grove
|0-0
|3-1