High school football standings: Week 8
CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A

 Conf. Overall 
Glenn  3-0    4-1
Reagan  2-1   3-3
East Forsyth 1-1    4-1 
Mount Tabor  1-1    3-2
West Forsyth 1-1    3-2 
Davie County  1-2   4-2 
Reynolds 1-2    2-4 
Parkland 0-2    1-4 

Friday's games

Davie County at Mount Tabor

East Forsyth at Parkland

Reagan at West Forsyth

Reynolds at Glenn

METRO 4-A

 Conf. Overall 
Grimsley   3-0    6-0
Northern Guilford   3-0    6-0 
Page   3-0   3-3 
Northwest Guilford  1-2   3-3
Southeast Guilford  1-2    3-3 
Southwest Guilford   1-2    3-3
Ragsdale   0-3   1-5 
Western Guilford   0-3    1-4 

Friday's games

Northwest Guilford at Northern Guilford

Page at Western Guilford

Ragsdale at Grimsley

Southeast Guilford at Southwest Guilford

MID-STATE 3-A

 Conf. Overall 
Dudley  3-0   5-1
Eastern Guilford  2-0   3-1 
Rockingham County   2-1   3-2
Southern Guilford  2-1   3-3
Atkins   1-2   1-4 
High Point Central   0-1    1-3
Northeast Guilford  0-2   0-5
Smith   0-3    1-5

Tuesday's game

High Point Central at Eastern Guilford

Friday's games

Atkins at Eastern Guilford

Northeast Guilford at Dudley

Rockingham County at High Point Central

Southern Guilford at Smith 

MID-STATE 2-A

 Conf. Overall 
McMichael   2-0   4-2
Reidsville  2-0   5-0
North Forsyth  2-1   3-3
Walkertown   1-1   3-3
West Stokes  1-2   3-2
Andrews  0-2   1-4
Morehead   0-2   1-5

Tuesday's game

Reidsville at Andrews

Friday's games

Andrews at West Stokes

Morehead at McMichael

Walkertown at North Forsyth

CATAWBA SHORES 2-A/1-A

 Conf. Overall 
Comm. School of Davidson   3-0   4-2
Pine Lake Prep  2-0   3-1
Carver  2-1   4-3
Mountain Island Charter  1-1   4-1
Bishop McGuinness  0-2   1-4
Christ the King  0-2   1-5
Winston-Salem Prep  0-2   0-5

Tuesday's game

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter

Friday's games

Community School of Davidson at Winston-Salem Prep

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep at Bishop McGuinness

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter at Huntersville Christ the King

OTHERS

 Conf. Overall 
a-High Point Christian   0-0    3-1
b-North Davidson   1-0    2-3 
b-Oak Grove   1-0    4-1 

a-NCISAA; b-Mid-Piedmont 3-A.

Friday's games

Concord Cabarrus Warriors at High Point Christian

North Davidson at Oak Grove (WMYV-48)

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

