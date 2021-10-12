 Skip to main content
High school football standings: Week 9
CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A

        Conf. Overall 
Glenn  4-0    5-1
Reagan  3-1   4-3
East Forsyth 2-1    5-1
Davie County            2-2   5-2
Mount Tabor  1-2    3-3 
West Forsyth  1-2   3-3 
Reynolds 1-3    2-5 
Parkland 0-3    1-5 

Friday's games

Glenn at Mount Tabor (WMYV-48)

Reagan at Parkland

Reynolds at East Forsyth

West Forsyth at Davie County

METRO 4-A

 Conf. Overall 
Grimsley   4-0    7-0
Northern Guilford   4-0    7-0 
Page   4-0   4-3 
Southeast Guilford  2-2   4-3
Northwest Guilford  1-3    3-4 
Southwest Guilford             1-3    3-4
Ragsdale   0-4   1-6 
Western Guilford   0-4    1-5 

Friday's games

Grimsley at Southwest Guilford

Northern Guilford at Page

Ragsdale at Northwest Guilford

Western Guilford at Southeast Guilford

MID-STATE 3-A

 Conf. Overall 
Dudley  4-0   6-1
Eastern Guilford  4-0   5-1 
Rockingham County             2-1   3-2
Southern Guilford  2-2   3-4
Atkins   1-3   1-5 
Smith   1-3   2-5
High Point Central  0-2   1-4
Northeast Guilford  0-3    0-6

Tuesday's game

Northeast Guilford at High Point Central

Friday's games

Dudley at Rockingham County

Eastern Guilford at Southern Guilford

Northeast Guilford at Atkins

Smith at High Point Central 

MID-STATE 2-A

 Conf. Overall 
McMichael  3-0   5-2
Reidsville  3-0   6-0
Walkertown  2-1   4-3
North Forsyth             2-2   3-4
West Stokes  2-2   4-2
Morehead  0-3   1-6
Andrews  0-4   1-6

Thursday's game

Morehead at Andrews

Friday's games

McMichael at Walkertown

North Forsyth at North Surry

West Stokes at Reidsville

CATAWBA SHORES 2-A/1-A

 Conf. Overall 
Comm. School of Davidson             3-0   4-2
Mountain Island Charter  3-1   6-1
Pine Lake Prep  3-1   4-2
Carver  2-1   4-3
Winston-Salem Prep  0-2   0-6
Bishop McGuinness  0-3   1-5
Christ the King  0-3   1-6

Friday's games

Bishop McGuinness at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter

Carver at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep

Huntersville Lake Norman Charter at Community School of Davidson

Winston-Salem Prep at Huntersville Christ the King

OTHERS

 Conf. Overall 
a-High Point Christian             0-0    3-3
b-North Davidson   2-0   3-3 
b-Oak Grove   1-1    4-2 

a-NCISAA; b-Mid-Piedmont 3-A.

Friday's games

Asheboro at North Davidson

High Point Christian at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian

Oak Grove at Ledford

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

