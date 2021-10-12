High school football standings: Week 9

CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Glenn
|4-0
|5-1
|Reagan
|3-1
|4-3
|East Forsyth
|2-1
|5-1
|Davie County
|2-2
|5-2
|Mount Tabor
|1-2
|3-3
|West Forsyth
|1-2
|3-3
|Reynolds
|1-3
|2-5
|Parkland
|0-3
|1-5
Friday's games
Glenn at Mount Tabor (WMYV-48)
Reagan at Parkland
Reynolds at East Forsyth
West Forsyth at Davie County
METRO 4-A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Grimsley
|4-0
|7-0
|Northern Guilford
|4-0
|7-0
|Page
|4-0
|4-3
|Southeast Guilford
|2-2
|4-3
|Northwest Guilford
|1-3
|3-4
|Southwest Guilford
|1-3
|3-4
|Ragsdale
|0-4
|1-6
|Western Guilford
|0-4
|1-5
Friday's games
Grimsley at Southwest Guilford
Northern Guilford at Page
Ragsdale at Northwest Guilford
Western Guilford at Southeast Guilford
MID-STATE 3-A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Dudley
|4-0
|6-1
|Eastern Guilford
|4-0
|5-1
|Rockingham County
|2-1
|3-2
|Southern Guilford
|2-2
|3-4
|Atkins
|1-3
|1-5
|Smith
|1-3
|2-5
|High Point Central
|0-2
|1-4
|Northeast Guilford
|0-3
|0-6
Tuesday's game
Northeast Guilford at High Point Central
Friday's games
Dudley at Rockingham County
Eastern Guilford at Southern Guilford
Northeast Guilford at Atkins
Smith at High Point Central
MID-STATE 2-A
|Conf.
|Overall
|McMichael
|3-0
|5-2
|Reidsville
|3-0
|6-0
|Walkertown
|2-1
|4-3
|North Forsyth
|2-2
|3-4
|West Stokes
|2-2
|4-2
|Morehead
|0-3
|1-6
|Andrews
|0-4
|1-6
Thursday's game
Morehead at Andrews
Friday's games
McMichael at Walkertown
North Forsyth at North Surry
West Stokes at Reidsville
CATAWBA SHORES 2-A/1-A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Comm. School of Davidson
|3-0
|4-2
|Mountain Island Charter
|3-1
|6-1
|Pine Lake Prep
|3-1
|4-2
|Carver
|2-1
|4-3
|Winston-Salem Prep
|0-2
|0-6
|Bishop McGuinness
|0-3
|1-5
|Christ the King
|0-3
|1-6
Friday's games
Bishop McGuinness at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter
Carver at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep
Huntersville Lake Norman Charter at Community School of Davidson
Winston-Salem Prep at Huntersville Christ the King
OTHERS
|Conf.
|Overall
|a-High Point Christian
|0-0
|3-3
|b-North Davidson
|2-0
|3-3
|b-Oak Grove
|1-1
|4-2
a-NCISAA; b-Mid-Piedmont 3-A.
Friday's games
Asheboro at North Davidson
High Point Christian at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian
Oak Grove at Ledford
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.