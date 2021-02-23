High school scoreboard

Boys soccer
N.C. Leadership Academy 9, Millennium Charter 0
Millennium Charter ;0 ;0 ;— ;0
N.C. Leadership Academy ;8 ;1 ;—; 9
NCLA: Troy Shoemaker 2 goals; David Truhe 2 goals, 1 assist; William Lee 2 goals, 1 assist; Wen-shin Lee 1 goal; Brandon Mendoza 1 goal; Grayson Bright 1 goal; Cade Shoemaker 1 assist; Jackson Shaw 1 assist.
Oak Grove 4, South Rowan 0
Noah Baab 2 goals, one assisted by Aron Disher and the other assist from Safin Coogle. Disher added a goal of his own off an assist from Luke Long. Luke Long had the final goal for the Grizzlies off an assist from Safin Coogle. Aiden Daugherty and Levi Gates combined for the shutout, stopping a combined 3 shots.
