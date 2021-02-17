High school scoreboard

Girls basketball
Bishop McGuinness 50, Mount Airy 39
Mount Airy 10 10 6 13 — 39
McGuinness: 15 12 15 9 — 50
Mount Airy (6-6, 6-3): Tessa Stovall 6, Stafford 2, Moore 2, Hollingsworth 10, Morgan Mayfield 7, Addie Phipps 12.
Bishop McGuinness (7-4, 6-2): Charley Chappell 14, Alaila Kreuter 17, Tate Chappell 7, Grace Harriman 13, Petrangeli.
Notes: Alaila Kreuter scored 17 including 15 in the first half as McGuinness moved into second place in the Northwest 1A. Sophomore Charley Chappell scored 12 of her 14 in the second half and Sophomore Grace Harriman made three 3-pointers.
Next: McGuinness plays at Winston-Salem Prep on Friday to close the regular season.
Ledford 47, Oak Grove 35
OG 10 9 6 10 — 35
LHS 13 12 8 14 — 47
Oak Grove (8-5, 5-3): Long 4, Kidder 2, Hardin 2, Ray 5, Z Jones 22.
Ledford: Ledbetter 12, M Harrison 18, Limbacher 6, Grier 3, DeLellis 3, Conger 5
Boys basketball
Reynolds 52, Reagan 42
Reagan 11 17 5 9 — 42
Reynolds 6 13 11 21 — 52
Reagan (0-10, 0-9): Jalil Rogers 19, Hill 7, Pennell 4, O. Koivisto 3, Jackson 3, George 2, Joines 2, Corbin 2.
Reynolds (11-1, 8-1): Caden Davis 15, Tyriek Leach 11, Ahnon Lumpkin 11, Harris 4, White 4, Yates 3. Calhoun 3.
Bishop McGuinness 71, Mount Airy 61
BM 14 11 24 22 — 71
MA 11 16 20 13 — 61
Bishop McGuinness (8-4, 6-3): Nate Fuller 20, Dawson McAlhany 14, Jeremiah Manley 12, Noah Allred 12, Seth Williams 4, Thomas Markun 4, Jaden Pluciniczak 3, Rio O’Hale 2
Mount Airy (10-3, 8-1): Sizemore 19, Pointdexter 14, Routh 11, Fitzgibbons 8, Harmon 5, Stroup 3