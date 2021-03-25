 Skip to main content
High school scoreboard
agate

High school scoreboard

Boys golf

Davie 161, Forbush 183, Summit School 188

Pudding Ridge Golf Course

(par 35)

1. Ben Peters, Forbush, 36

2. Colby Moore, Davie, 37

3. Ben McGuire, Davie, 38

4. Keller Frakes, Davie, 38

5. Sean Coates, Davie, 39

6. Charlie Zaks, Summit, 41

Girls soccer

Oak Grove 6, Ledford 0

1st half goals: Skylar Coogle, Haley Long (2)

2nd half goals: Ashlyn Chapman, Haley Long, Maggie Gazzara

Assists: Coogle, Jaedyn Arnold, Long

Oak grove saves: none

Records: Oak Grove 3-1

Note: Oak Grove honored seniors Raven Browne, Coogle, Kalynn McGee, Gazzara, Ainsley Cromer

Next: Monday at North Davidson, 6 p.m.

Boys tennis

West Davidson 5, East Davidson 0

Singles: Bain Bennett d. Logan Turbeville 6-0, 6-3; Ethan Ullring d. Mason Hilbourne 6-4, 6-1; Morgan Hayes d. Cooper Blevins 6-0, 6-2; Joey Cilluffo d. Logan Bennett 6-1, 6-0; Clayton Leonard d. Colby Bennett 6-0, 6-0

Note: No. 6 singles and doubles were suspended because of rain.

