High school scoreboard

Boys golf
Davie 161, Forbush 183, Summit School 188
Pudding Ridge Golf Course
(par 35)
1. Ben Peters, Forbush, 36
2. Colby Moore, Davie, 37
3. Ben McGuire, Davie, 38
4. Keller Frakes, Davie, 38
5. Sean Coates, Davie, 39
6. Charlie Zaks, Summit, 41
Girls soccer
Oak Grove 6, Ledford 0
1st half goals: Skylar Coogle, Haley Long (2)
2nd half goals: Ashlyn Chapman, Haley Long, Maggie Gazzara
Assists: Coogle, Jaedyn Arnold, Long
Oak grove saves: none
Records: Oak Grove 3-1
Note: Oak Grove honored seniors Raven Browne, Coogle, Kalynn McGee, Gazzara, Ainsley Cromer
Next: Monday at North Davidson, 6 p.m.
Boys tennis
West Davidson 5, East Davidson 0
Singles: Bain Bennett d. Logan Turbeville 6-0, 6-3; Ethan Ullring d. Mason Hilbourne 6-4, 6-1; Morgan Hayes d. Cooper Blevins 6-0, 6-2; Joey Cilluffo d. Logan Bennett 6-1, 6-0; Clayton Leonard d. Colby Bennett 6-0, 6-0
Note: No. 6 singles and doubles were suspended because of rain.