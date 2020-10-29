High school sports could help spread COVID-19, infectious disease expert warns

Basketball practice is under way at NCISAA schools and workouts have begun for boys and girls teams in Forsyth and Guilford counties. NCISAA schools can begin playing basketball games Nov. 9, but NCHSAA schools are not permitted to play basketball games until at least Jan. 4.

Basketball, Ohl said, “is going to be hard to have with spectators.”

“Playing indoors will be hard,” he said. “If there any fans, they’re going to be exposed to each other, and it’s really hard to spread out in the gyms.

“It’s a super-spreader event waiting to happen.”

Ohl said outdoor team sports, such as football, baseball, soccer and softball, have better odds of completing their seasons.

“I’m surprised that college football has gotten this far with small outbreaks, games canceled and students not allowed in the stands in many instances,” Ohl said. “I don’t think we’re going to have full capacity at football games until fall of 2021.”

The NCISAA is allowing only the families of home team players to attend its football games. The NCHSAA has not decided whether it will allow spectators at its football games, which cannot be played before Feb. 26, 2021.