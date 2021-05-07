Historic journey ends with a state title for Mount Tabor and Tiesuan Brown

CHAPEL HILL — The journey was long for Tiesuan Brown and Mount Tabor.
Brown's began when he was a football player for the Spartans in the late 1990s, continuing when he returned to his alma mater as a teacher and an assistant coach.
Disappointments littered the way. Tabor reached a NCHSAA regional final in 1998, Brown’s senior year, but came up short against Richmond. As an assistant to Barry Stewart, he was part of a state runner-up team in 2007.
For Mount Tabor, which opened to students in 1966, state championships were plenty. But none in football.
The journey concluded Thursday night as it seemed destined to end, with Brown and the Spartans winning a title to cap an 11-0 season. A group of seniors that had ridden shotgun with Brown for each of his four seasons as head coach celebrated with him as Tabor beat Cleveland 24-16 at Kenan Stadium to claim the Class 3-AA championship.
“This state championship was for all the guys who ever put on a Spartans jersey,” Brown said.
The title is theirs, but his seniors will hold a special claim.
“I kept telling these dudes from the beginning, ‘Y’all have something special and y’all can be the first,’ ” Brown said of a group that was represented at the postgame news conference by linebackers Josiah Banks and Max U’Ren. “They really took that to heart and went hard every day.”
To put it mildly, Lance Patterson had himself a ballgame.
Emotional moments filled the day at Mount Tabor. Former coach Bob Sapp, for whom the Spartans’ field is named, addressed the team. The players took a “Walk of Champions” through the campus, the Tabor band serenading them, water cannons from the Winston-Salem Fire Department saluting them, before a police escort took them to the highway and sent them on their way to Chapel Hill.
“I send out a schedule every day and I put on there the ‘Walk of Champions,’ ” Brown said. “That was a special moment. I’ve been really emotional all day.”
The ride to Kenan Stadium grew even more emotional. As the Spartans had boarded the bus, boys basketball coach Andy Muse handed Brown a large manilla envelope.
“It was several letters,” Brown said. “The Class of ’99 that I graduated with, all of them who they could get in touch with, wrote me letters. I probably had over 50 of them and read them, and then I got to Andy Muse’s letter. He was my teacher. He’s seen my struggles through life. He was one of the first ones who congratulated me when I graduated from” Cumberland (Tenn.) University.
That’s the kind of bond that everyone from Tabor City shares. Muse has guided the Spartans to a state championship in boys basketball. His sons played for him, and Brown learned from him.
“He gave me a lot of advice throughout the year about being a coach,” Brown said of one of his mentors. “What he doesn’t know is that I watched him when I was a student at Mount Tabor. It paid off.”
Watching Brown will pay off for his players, particularly this year’s 17-man senior class.
“These guys don’t know it, but I didn’t come from a lot,” the Spartans’ head coach said. “For me to go and be the first person in my family to graduate from college was a big deal.”
Brown said Muse “knew that I had it in me, because I was always a hard worker. He reminded me of all those things. I was just emotional on the bus. I’m sitting in the front, trying not to say anything, and I’m crying reading those letters. It just means a lot.”
What will mean even more to Brown will be the day that he and his senior class can hang a team picture on a wall of Tabor’s gym, an honor reserved for state champions.
“I’ve actually been working in the building for 12 years now,” he said. “Going into that gym and seeing the track pictures, the basketball, the wrestling … it was just missing that one picture. To see that thing go up is going to mean everything. These guys made history. They’ll always be remembered. They can feel proud of taking their kids one day and showing them, ‘That’s daddy, who was the first.’ ”
Banks and U’Ren can’t wait. Someday they’ll tell tales of their exploits in the state championship game. They’ll talk about quarterback Tyress McIntyre’s career passing night (9-of-12 for 164 yards and a TD) and Lance Patterson’s MVP performance (238 all-purpose yards and 3 TDs) and their own big plays. And they’ll talk about making history.
“This means everything to bring one back for Tabor City, for all the students, all the teachers, everybody,” Banks said. “We’re just excited that we were the first ones to do it.”
U’Ren added: “I’m very grateful for what we just did, but at the same time knowing that 10 years from now we’re going to see that same picture and I’m going to have that same ring on my hand, I’m going to remember this game like it was yesterday.
“You can always remember your last game of your senior year, but I’m going to remember my last game of my senior year winning a state championship.”
Brown will always remember them, but he isn’t quite ready to see them leave Tabor City.
“I knew that this time with this senior class is coming to an end and it had me emotional,” he said. “Every hour of this day I was thinking these guys are going to be gone next year. I’m so proud they went out on top.”
