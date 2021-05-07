Historic journey ends with a state title for Mount Tabor and Tiesuan Brown

Watching Brown will pay off for his players, particularly this year’s 17-man senior class.

“These guys don’t know it, but I didn’t come from a lot,” the Spartans’ head coach said. “For me to go and be the first person in my family to graduate from college was a big deal.”

Brown said Muse “knew that I had it in me, because I was always a hard worker. He reminded me of all those things. I was just emotional on the bus. I’m sitting in the front, trying not to say anything, and I’m crying reading those letters. It just means a lot.”

What will mean even more to Brown will be the day that he and his senior class can hang a team picture on a wall of Tabor’s gym, an honor reserved for state champions.

“I’ve actually been working in the building for 12 years now,” he said. “Going into that gym and seeing the track pictures, the basketball, the wrestling … it was just missing that one picture. To see that thing go up is going to mean everything. These guys made history. They’ll always be remembered. They can feel proud of taking their kids one day and showing them, ‘That’s daddy, who was the first.’ ”