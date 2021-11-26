Hough ends East Forsyth's season

CORNELIUS — Cornelius Hough was just as big, just as strong, just as fast, and even more effective than visiting East Forsyth on Friday night in the fourth round of the NCHSAA 4-A state playoffs.
That formula proved to be too much to overcome for the Eagles, who fell 26-14 to end their season at 11-2.
East, the No. 13 seed, never got on track on offense but got stellar play from its defense again to keep the Eagles in the game.
The Eagles' defense, which hadn’t surrendered a point through the first three games of the playoffs, held Hough to four field goals and allowed their only touchdown of the playoffs with 2:36 left in the fourth quarter on an 11-yard scoring run by J.T. Smith.
Hough’s other touchdown came on a 15-yard interception return for a touchdown by Branden Palmer in the second quarter that gave the Huskies a 16-7 lead at halftime.
Hough, the No. 1 seed, improved to 14-0 and will take on conference rival Julius Chambers next Friday in the West Regional championship with a berth in the state championship game on the line.
East got two touchdown runs from Quan Porter (2, 8 yards) but was held to 24 total rushing yards during the game.
Quarterback Jaylen Raynor had trouble connecting with receivers throughout the game and completed 8 of 27 passes for 110 yards, with 94 of those yards coming on two plays which eventually led to the Eagles' only touchdowns of the game.
The Eagles gained 77 total yards in the first half and 124 for the game, 50 of which came on a screen pass from Raynor to Porter that set up Porter’s 2-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Andrew Conrad’s extra point gave East its only lead of the game at 7-6.
Hough kicked three field goals in the first half, two of which came after their drives started at the East 22 and the East 8.
The Eagles' defense also had a goal-line stand midway through the fourth quarter after stuffing Hough on a fourth-and-goal from the half-yard line.
Nursing their lead in the second half, the Huskies’ two-pronged rushing attack of Smith (98 yards) and Zayvion Turner-Knox (101 yards) were able to whittle away the clock.
“We just couldn’t produce points and you’ve got to do that at this point of the season,” Coach Todd Willert of East Forsyth said. “I’m proud of our guys and all the injuries and everything else we had to battle against this season. We lost our left tackle a couple of games ago and not having him the last two weeks really threw off our whole offensive line and made it tough for us. And that’s one of the best defenses in the state that we played tonight, but I’ll tell you what...that’s one great defense we had. They were great throughout the season and the playoffs. We had a very good season. Not a great one, but a very good one. Because at East Forsyth, a great season is when you win state championships. It’s a disappointment to end it now but we’ll be ready go next year.”