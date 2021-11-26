Hough ends East Forsyth's season

“We just couldn’t produce points and you’ve got to do that at this point of the season,” Coach Todd Willert of East Forsyth said. “I’m proud of our guys and all the injuries and everything else we had to battle against this season. We lost our left tackle a couple of games ago and not having him the last two weeks really threw off our whole offensive line and made it tough for us. And that’s one of the best defenses in the state that we played tonight, but I’ll tell you what...that’s one great defense we had. They were great throughout the season and the playoffs. We had a very good season. Not a great one, but a very good one. Because at East Forsyth, a great season is when you win state championships. It’s a disappointment to end it now but we’ll be ready go next year.”