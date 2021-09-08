'I feel ... normal' again, Adrian Snow says after returning to West Forsyth sideline

The trip home from the hospital was an emotional one.

“Riding to the house I was bawling,” Snow says. “It was crazy emotionally, because I knew where I’d been and I knew where I was going. You think of the Andy Harpers of the world.”

One way Snow might have been able to avoid his stay in the hospital was to be vaccinated. He wasn’t.

“It’s not that I was a non-vaccinator,” Snow says, “it was just one of those things where football consumes us as coaches and we struggle because of who we are and why we are. … We love what we do, but sometimes it gets us in the soup physically. I don’t do a very good job … if it’s during the football season, I don’t go to the doctor. I might go after the season for a little bit, but then we get back going again.”

Snow does plan to get vaccinated once he’s medically cleared to do so.

“I don’t want to go back to the hospital,” he says.

Snow watched West Forsyth’s season-opening 37-7 win over Asheville A.C. Reynolds from the hospital.