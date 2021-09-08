'I feel ... normal' again, Adrian Snow says after returning to West Forsyth sideline

MATTHEWS — It wasn’t a win on the scoreboard, but Friday night’s West Forsyth football game at Weddington was a victory for Adrian Snow.
After being sidelined since the first week of August, Snow had beaten COVID-19 and was back coaching his beloved Titans.
“I feel … normal,” he said on the field afterward, choking up as he fought to get the words out. “I’m a basket case. I’ve turned into this guy who cries all the time now.”
The 19-7 loss brought tears to the eyes of many of his players because, as Snow put it, “We’re West Forsyth and we don’t lose very much, so when it does happen our guys” take it hard.
West Forsyth’ 13th-year head coach took it as hard as his players, taking off his “WF” cap and running a hand through his close-cropped black hair as he spoke while the players knelt in a semicircle. After breaking down the game and what went wrong, Snow broke down in tears and sobs as he told the Titans how much they mean to him and how good it felt to be back coaching them. When he was finished, many of them embraced him one by one before heading for the buses back to Clemmons.
“I’m not good at telling them a lot of times,” Snow said as he stood on the damp field at Warrior Stadium afterward, “but I love my kids and I love West Forsyth. I love it! It’s my home. I don’t know anything else besides this place.
“It was awesome” being back on the sideline, he added. “I hate the score, but other than that I was so excited that the guys made me feel normal again.”
Nothing was normal for Adrian Snow for nearly a month as he battled COVID-19, both at home and at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist hospital. It was a fight he knows he could have lost and one that lingers today as he slowly regains his strength.
'Why me Lord?'
The problems began for Snow, who was not vaccinated, on the morning of Aug. 7 when he woke up “not feeling well.” He had been dealing with a kidney stone for more than month, but “something wasn’t right and I asked my wife to take my temperature, and it was 102,” the coach says. “At that point I realized there was an issue.”
Snow called his urologist, who told him to go to the emergency room.
“That was the first practice I’d ever missed at West Forsyth in my career,” says the 48-year-old coach. “Literally, 27 days later we’d missed a whole lot more.”
Snow spent seven hours at the emergency room but left without being treated. After calling some doctors, he saw his urologist on Aug. 9 and was told the kidney stone was gone.
“At that point, I knew I had a problem and I felt like I knew what it probably was,” Snow says.
He was tested Aug. 10 and learned Aug. 11 that he had COVID-19. Snow hadn’t been in contact with anyone in the West Forsyth football program since Aug. 6 and decided to try to take care of himself while isolating at home, but he didn't improve.
On Aug. 14, the wife of an assistant coach, who is a physician’s assistant, told Snow and his wife, Gina, “he needs to go now.”
Snow was admitted to the intensive care unit at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist on the morning of Monday, Aug. 16, after being in an emergency room for two days.
“The fever and the chills were bad for me,” he says. “I never had any of the vomiting or anything else like that. I did lose my smell, but not my taste.”
Snow also didn’t lose his sense of humor, adding, “It’s bad for a fat guy to lose his taste, so they let me keep that.”
While he was never placed on a ventilator, Snow says, “I was told twice during my time there that there was the potential for me to die. That was stuff I had to work through. I was there by myself.”
Snow communicated with his wife and daughter Macy, a freshman who plays volleyball for West Forsyth, by phone multiple times each day before he was finally released from the hospital Aug. 24.
How did he get through the ordeal?
“Every day I had people calling and sending texts,” Snow says, “and at the end of the day I prayed a lot and had a lot of people praying for me. I felt it.
“I had two Bible verses I recited every day. One of them was ‘Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death I will fear no evil.’ Every morning after they’d come take my blood work at 4 in the morning, I would quote that verse.”
Snow also knows he had a much better outcome than others who have contracted COVID-19. High Point Central baseball coach Andy Harper, age 48 just like Snow, died Aug. 27 after losing his battle with the coronavirus.
“There’s a Kris Kristofferson song that’s become my song. It’s ‘Why Me Lord?’ ” Snow says. “You look at Andy Harper, who just passed. You look at those situations. … He had double pneumonia, I had double pneumonia and you just go, why me Lord? I guess I had things He needed me to do. That’s what I’m going to do, and I’ll try to keep things in better perspective.”
He couldn’t wait to get home, but “the medical people were a blessing,” Snow says. “They did a wonderful job! I thanked them every day for what they were doing, not only for me, but the whole floor I was on was COVID patients.”
'This thing is bigger than football'
The trip home from the hospital was an emotional one.
“Riding to the house I was bawling,” Snow says. “It was crazy emotionally, because I knew where I’d been and I knew where I was going. You think of the Andy Harpers of the world.”
One way Snow might have been able to avoid his stay in the hospital was to be vaccinated. He wasn’t.
“It’s not that I was a non-vaccinator,” Snow says, “it was just one of those things where football consumes us as coaches and we struggle because of who we are and why we are. … We love what we do, but sometimes it gets us in the soup physically. I don’t do a very good job … if it’s during the football season, I don’t go to the doctor. I might go after the season for a little bit, but then we get back going again.”
Snow does plan to get vaccinated once he’s medically cleared to do so.
“I don’t want to go back to the hospital,” he says.
Snow watched West Forsyth’s season-opening 37-7 win over Asheville A.C. Reynolds from the hospital.
“They came in and checked my blood pressure and it was something over 110 and I told the lady, ‘You don’t need to be in here during this time,’ ” he says. “She said she had to check my BP, and I told her, ‘You can check it, but it’s going to be high.’ ”
He watched the 37-20 win over Oak Grove in Week 2 from home before watching the Titans’ junior varsity game in person Sept. 2 and returning to coaching in a game Friday night at Weddington. Snow says he spoke with his doctor before going back to work and asked if he needed to be concerned about a relapse.
“He said the only issue you’re going to have is if you get really hot you might struggle breathing,” Snow says. “You just can’t ‘work through it.’ I might just have to sit down for a minute and get myself straight.”
He managed to get through the game at Weddington, but won’t have to be on the sideline Friday night as the Titans enjoy the off week in their schedule before playing Mount Tabor in Clemmons on Sept. 17.
Snow is incredibly grateful to be back doing what he loves with the people he loves, but he returned with a different perspective.
“This thing is bigger than football,” Snow says. “We love it and we want to do well at it, but it’s not the be-all and end-all. It’s a part of growing, of maturing. That’s what football’s great for, helping us understand those things. But it’s not everything. It’s just not.”
