'It's all you dream about growing up': Frank Spencer Holiday Classic begins today

At long last, the wait for the 46th installment of the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic is over for 16 area high school basketball boys teams.
After the tournament was canceled last year because of COVID-19, games will tip off on Monday at Reynolds and North Forsyth high schools. The event will see a few changes: It's stretched out over four days instead of the usual three; all games, including the championship games in both brackets, are being played at high school gyms and not in Joel Coliseum; and the tournament is being played the week before Christmas.
But the ultimate goal remains the same: Win one of the two championships the tournament has up for grabs.
A strong sense of pride remains among area players for bragging rights this early in the season, and area coaches will try to measure their teams’ progress as conference play begins to heat up.
Mount Tabor, coached by Andy Muse, is the No. 1 seed in the Pepsi Bracket and has won six Spencer titles, the second-most in tournament history, and is the reigning champion in the bracket.
Reagan, coached by Adam Muse, Andy’s son, is the No. 1 seed in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Bracket.
Someone named Muse has coached teams to 10 Spencer championships throughout the tournament’s storied history. Andy Muse's teams have won all six of Mount Tabor’s titles, the most by a head coach in the event. His dad, Tom, the legendary former coach at Parkland, won two, and Mike, brother of Andy, has also won two.
“But if we’re really counting, Dad has been my assistant for all six of mine, so he’s really won 12 of these things,” Andy Muse said with a laugh. “But seeing Adam get a No. 1 seed with his team now was also a deep sense of pride. He’s doing some great things with that program and has them going in the right direction. I’m glad they aren’t in our bracket because we’ll see them soon enough.”
Adam Muse, whose Reagan team went winless last season in his first year with the program, also has great memories of being around his grandfather and father during the Frank Spencer and playing in the tournament for North Forsyth in 2009 and 2010.
“As a player, it’s all you dream about growing up,” Adam Muse said. “Obviously, I watched a lot of my dad’s games, memories I’ve had stuck in my brain for years. Having my time to actually play in it, in front of all the crowds at the Joel (Coliseum) meant so much to me because it was my time. And now as a coach, it’s even more special because I saw it through the lens of my dad for so many years. I was an assistant with my uncle (Mike) at East Forsyth when we won the lower bracket, so I saw it through that lens as well. And the year we beat my dad’s team in the semifinals and my younger brothers (Aaron and Andrew) were on that team. There was a lot of junk-talking going on before that game. But we’d always end up at our house or my grandmother’s house when my dad won and celebrate together. This tournament has meant a lot to our family over the years and has provided us with so many great memories.”
North Forsyth, the reigning champion in the WSFCS bracket, is the No. 7 seed and has won seven Frank Spencer championships, he most of any school in the history of the event.
Can Mount Tabor, which opens against No. 8 Walkertown at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Reynolds, repeat as champions?
“First, you’ve got to have a little luck on your side,” Andy Muse said. “You’ve got to play together for three games in a row and make sure your players are focused. Your team has to want it more than the other team, especially if you are fortunate to get to that championship game.”
Does North Forsyth, which struggled early in the season before getting its full complement of players back after some untimely injuries, have enough to power through its bracket again this year?
Coach James Wilhelmi, a former coach at Winston-Salem State, guided North Forsyth to a win two years ago in his first season with the Vikings. It didn’t take him long to appreciate the impact of the tournament.
“I went every year when I was at Winston-Salem State and I loved seeing all the games and players,” Wilhelmi said. “And then when you are in it as a coach, and you know and understand the history of it even more, it’s just special. When I was going to recruit players for college, you could just see and feel the intensity of the games. You could just sense how much it meant to them. And for us to get through the bracket and win it, I can’t tell you how much of a great experience it was to be a part of it.”
Can one of the four teams from outside of Forsyth County, break through and win another championship?
Mount Airy, the No. 7 seed in the Pepsi Bracket, was the last non-Forsyth County team to win a title in 2016.
North Surry, the No. 6 seed in the Pepsi Bracket, and West Stokes, the No. 4 seed in the WSFCS bracket, have won two Spencer titles apiece.
South Stokes, whose only loss of the season was by one point against West Stokes, was 5-1 entering last Friday’s game at East Wilkes and is the No. 5 seed in the WSFCS bracket.
Monty Gray, who played in the event for East Forsyth, is now the coach for the No. 3 seed Eagles in the Pepsi Bracket. Gray also coached Glenn in the Frank Spencer but said the feeling of being back at his alma mater is just different.
“I always looked forward to playing at the Joel in my playing days,” Gray said. “And we wanted to come out and be the best in the city and see the best in the city. It was a great thrill to be able to play in those games. And I loved coaching those games for Glenn, but when you come back home and are affiliated with your alma mater, it’s just a good feeling all around. I grew up here and I played here and now I get to coach here. It’s just a different vibe and I really appreciate the chance to do it. And I wanted to try to get the point across to my team that we are lucky to be a part of this again after it got taken away from us last year because of the pandemic. This time last year, we weren’t sure what our season was even going to look like.”
Richard Daniels, Walkertown’s coach, is coaching for the first time in the tournament. He played in the tournament for Carver.
“I grew up going to all the games when I was a kid and it was a big deal for me when I got to finally play in it,” Daniels said. “Getting to play at the Coliseum was a huge for us because we got see so many great college players on that floor and it felt like that for us. We played the best of the best and it felt like the NCAA Tournament. As a coach now, it’s fun to talk about it with your players and it’s something to look forward to and see how we measure up. We have a tremendous challenge in front of us in our first game and we need to be prepared for that.”
Coming away with one of the coveted championships can spark a team to greater heights during the course of a season. The rivalries that are renewed, the traditions the event maintains and the impact it leaves on players, coaches and fans cannot be understated.
“It’s a great time of the year and a terrific opportunity for our players to showcase our program,” Andy Muse said. “It’s a real special event for our community. I see alumni all the time and they bring up their memories of this tournament. And with me growing up around it because of my dad’s involvement, it was always an exciting time at our house. We knew for three days every year around Christmas, we’d be watching a lot of basketball. You got to see the best players from every team compete, players that left a tremendous legacy for the city of Winston-Salem. It’s something that you take immense pride in being a part of.”