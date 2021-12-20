'It's all you dream about growing up': Frank Spencer Holiday Classic begins today

“But if we’re really counting, Dad has been my assistant for all six of mine, so he’s really won 12 of these things,” Andy Muse said with a laugh. “But seeing Adam get a No. 1 seed with his team now was also a deep sense of pride. He’s doing some great things with that program and has them going in the right direction. I’m glad they aren’t in our bracket because we’ll see them soon enough.”

“As a player, it’s all you dream about growing up,” Adam Muse said. “Obviously, I watched a lot of my dad’s games, memories I’ve had stuck in my brain for years. Having my time to actually play in it, in front of all the crowds at the Joel (Coliseum) meant so much to me because it was my time. And now as a coach, it’s even more special because I saw it through the lens of my dad for so many years. I was an assistant with my uncle (Mike) at East Forsyth when we won the lower bracket, so I saw it through that lens as well. And the year we beat my dad’s team in the semifinals and my younger brothers (Aaron and Andrew) were on that team. There was a lot of junk-talking going on before that game. But we’d always end up at our house or my grandmother’s house when my dad won and celebrate together. This tournament has meant a lot to our family over the years and has provided us with so many great memories.”