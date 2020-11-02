Jay Blair replaced as North Forsyth football coach. It's unclear whether posts about Trump and COVID-19 prompted decision.

Blair's Facebook page is still active, but he has not posted on it since Oct. 2.

Campbell did not say whether those posts affected Blair’s status as football coach at North Forsyth, but the FAQs section of the district’s Social Media Guidelines for Employees document states that the guidelines can be used for disciplinary purposes if a post “violates state or federal law or WS/FCS Board Policy. We strong suggest our valued employees follow these guidelines.”

The section of the guidelines labeled “Personal Social Media Sites and Personal Responsibility” states: “WS/FCS strongly encourages district employees with a personal online presence to be mindful of and responsible with the information they post. Online behavior should be indicative of and reflect a professional manner, the district core values and one’s personal standards of honesty, respect and consideration. Posts should be similar to communication used in face-to-face and within work-related settings.”