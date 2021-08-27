Jaylen Raynor helps East Forsyth dismantle Rolesville

Dual-threat junior quarterback Jaylen Raynor sparked East Forsyth's 55-26 football victory over visiting Rolesville in Kernersville on Friday night.
The Eagles posted their second straight game of scoring at least 49 points to improve to 2-0 while piling up 420 yards of total offense (243 rushing, 177 passing). East also returned a kickoff for a touchdown and added a fumble recovery for a score for good measure.
Rolesville, the runner-up in the NCHSAA 4-AA state championship game, fell to 0-2 after its season-opening loss against Southern Pines Pinecrest last week.
A recap:
Why the Eagles won
Two words: Jaylen Raynor.
Raynor ran for 127 yards and four touchdowns and passed for 177 yards and a score.
Why Rolesville lost
See above
The big plays
• With the game tied 20-20 late in the second quarter, Raynor shook loose from two tacklers and sprinted 21 to the end zone with 46 seconds left in the half to give the Eagles a 27-20 lead.
• East got the ball to open the second half and broke things open when Raynor found Quan Porter on an 82-yard screen pass for a touchdown on a third-and-25, giving the Eagles a 34-20 lead.
• On Rolesville’s next possession, the Rams drove to the East Forsyth 3-yard line and fumbled. Raynor capped a 12-play drive with a 23-yard scoring run to push the lead to 41-20.
• Raynor added a 37-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.
Stars
East Forsyth
QB Jaylen Raynor: 127 yards rushing; four touchdowns (22, 21, 23, 37); one passing touchdown (82 yards)
K Andrew Conrad: Made seven of eight extra points and put seven kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks. That’s a nice weapon to have when the opposing team must drive 80 yards on each possession.
What they're saying
“In practice this week we talked about making that first read and then that second read and if something isn’t there, get out of there. When I feel pressure, I’ve got the ability to get loose and that’s what you saw tonight. On the screen, I just made sure to hold the ball to draw the defense in and throw it over the top and Quan (Porter) made a great play.”— East Forsyth quarterback Jaylen Raynor
“That screen play was huge. They had us in…our spotter on top of the press box called down and told us we had third and Asheville to go (it was third and 25). Coach (Ron) Horton said, ‘I guess we’ll call a screen’ and it was just a great call by Coach Horton. That was definitely a game-changing play right there, no doubt about it. And Jaylen Raynor — unbelievable. Horton and Chris Vaughan had a great offensive game plan tonight and they saw some things they thought we could take advantage of and utilize Jaylen. He answered the bell tonight and it was a great game for him against a great team. They have some real dudes over there. We want to play the best. There is no doubt they are one of the best teams and I’m just proud of these guys. Great effort and a great win.”— East Forsyth coach Todd Willert
Scoring summary
Rolesville 7 13 0 6 — 26
East Forsyth 13 14 14 14 — 55
R — T.J. Crim 19 run (Jace Wood kick)
EF – Que’sean Brown 88 kick return (Andrew Conrad kick)
EF – Jaylen Raynor 22 run (kick blocked)
EF – Traylon Ingram 5 run (Conrad kick)
R – Noah Rogers 72 pass from Byrum Brown (kick missed)
R – Davon Dunn 2 run (Wood kick)
EF – Raynor 21 run (Conrad kick)
EF – Quan Porter 82 pass from Raynor (Conrad kick)
EF – Raynor 23 run (Conrad kick)
R – Dun 1 run (kick blocked)
EF – Raynor 37 run (Conrad kick)
EF – Juwelz Taylor 38 fumble return (Conrad kick)