Jaylen Raynor helps East Forsyth dismantle Rolesville

Stars

What they're saying

“In practice this week we talked about making that first read and then that second read and if something isn’t there, get out of there. When I feel pressure, I’ve got the ability to get loose and that’s what you saw tonight. On the screen, I just made sure to hold the ball to draw the defense in and throw it over the top and Quan (Porter) made a great play.”— East Forsyth quarterback Jaylen Raynor

“That screen play was huge. They had us in…our spotter on top of the press box called down and told us we had third and Asheville to go (it was third and 25). Coach (Ron) Horton said, ‘I guess we’ll call a screen’ and it was just a great call by Coach Horton. That was definitely a game-changing play right there, no doubt about it. And Jaylen Raynor — unbelievable. Horton and Chris Vaughan had a great offensive game plan tonight and they saw some things they thought we could take advantage of and utilize Jaylen. He answered the bell tonight and it was a great game for him against a great team. They have some real dudes over there. We want to play the best. There is no doubt they are one of the best teams and I’m just proud of these guys. Great effort and a great win.”— East Forsyth coach Todd Willert