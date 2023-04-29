Jim Spivey, an award-winning athletics director who spent a majority of his career at Reynolds High School, has died.

Spivey, 78, died after complications of a stroke he suffered last month, according one of his sons, Jay.

“He just never really recovered from that,” said Jay, a former sportswriter for the Winston-Salem Journal.

Jim Spivey, who was an East Forsyth graduate, got into coaching and teaching soon after graduating from Appalachian State in 1967. Back then it was called Appalachian State Teachers College.

Spivey started teaching and coaching at Southwest Junior High, then he was at the old Atkins High School for 11 years before coming to Reynolds in 1984 where he stayed until his retirement in 2012.

“I just remember wherever we went with mom and dad around town he would know somebody and I always thought that was a big deal,” said Jay, who is a 1990 graduate of Reynolds High School. “It didn’t matter where we went he would run into another coach, or a student he had taught.”

Both of Spivey’s son, Jay and Cullen, were graduates of Reynolds High School. Cullen is a 1992 graduate.

“We both were there as students when he was the AD and we saw how hard he worked as an AD,” Jay said. "He cared about what he did for a living and he cared about what was best for the athletes and the coaches."

After Spivey retired in 2012 he was named to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s 100 Administrators to Remember list as part of its centennial celebration.

Spivey is in the Reynolds High School Hall of Fame as well as the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Sports Hall of Fame.

Spivey spent 45 years coaching and teaching in the Winston-Salem area.

One of the lasting memories for Jay is how his father and mother were always at sporting events together whether Jim was working or not. Jim’s wife, Laura, died nine years ago, and in 2015 Jim told the Reynolds High School school paper what it means to be an athletics director for so long at one school.

“I don’t forget many students,” Jim told the Whispering Pines, the name of the school paper. “Maybe I’ve forgotten a name, but I don’t forget much about them. It’s just amazing to see how people mature and grow up in a period of time.”

Upon his retirement he was happy for the time he spent at Reynolds High School.

“Looking back on it, I realize it more and more every day — the interaction with the students and faculty was the best part of it all,” Spivey told the student newspaper.

One of the highlights during Spivey’s time as athletics director came in the early 2000’s when the Demons and Coach Howard West won three straight state championships in basketball. They also got to the championship game in 2004 and nearly won four titles in five years.

“We had a good athletic program and the coaches worked hard and Jim let us coach and take the lead on things,” West said. “He was always good at listening to us for what we needed. He had to go to bat for us and always did. I’m sad for his family and myself and my wife, Ellen, certainly have our prayers.”

West was an assistant athletics director for Spivey for a few years but then elected to put his focus on basketball and the boys’ golf team. In 2002 the Demons’ golf team finished runner-up by 30 shots to Raleigh Broughton who had two golfers on the team in Brendon Todd and Webb Simpson, who both went on to play on the PGA Tour.

West said that Spivey always considered all sides of issues when it came to the athletes and the coaches.

“He did so much work behind the scenes and he just made everything go smooth,” said West, who retired a few years ago with more than 800 victories in his career.

West said that of all the hours that Spivey would put in as an athletics director averaged out to probably about a dollar an hour.

"When you consider the football field was off campus and the soccer field was off campus that's a lot of extra work as the athletics director," West said. "Jim was just one of those guys whose attention to detail helped made it so much easier for us coaches. You have to have that and we had that at Reynolds High School thanks to Jim."

Jay said that his family is working out the funeral arrangements.