Josh Hartle, Reagan graduate and now a Wake Forest student in summer school, awaits call from MLB Draft

A low first-round pick could receive a signing bonus of $2.4 million to nearly $3 million. Picks in the seven-team Round A figure to earn about $2 million to $2.3 million. Second-round selections could earn bonuses of $1 million to $2 million.

Hartle, who had a 3.6 grade-point average at Reagan, said during the regular season he was committed to Wake Forest and would stand by that decision.

During his senior season, nearly 20 MLB scouts would watch him pitch for the Raiders. In the Raiders’ final regular-season game, a 1-0 win over Davie County, Hartle tossed a three-hit shutout using just 74 pitches.

“It starts with the frame," said a 15-year MLB scout, who asked to not be identified, after the game. "He’s got good size and arm strength, and we saw velocity today in the low 90s. I thought he pitched very well and threw a ton of strikes and had great command, so he was impressive today.”

Hartle went 23-5 as a starting pitcher during his four seasons at Reagan. He went 9-0 in helping lead the Raiders to the Class 4-A state championship series but did not pitch in the three games against Fuquay-Varina.

Hartle also pitched a perfect game against Glenn during the regular season, the second no-hitter of his career.