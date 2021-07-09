Josh Hartle, Reagan graduate and now a Wake Forest student in summer school, pulls himself out of the MLB draft

Josh Hartle, who has enrolled at summer school at Wake Forest, has taken himself out of the Major League Draft.

Hartle, a Reagan graduate who is projected as a late first round pick or a high second-round pick, is a left-handed pitcher who was 9-0 last season for the Raiders.

In a text message on Saturday afternoon, Hartle confirmed that he sent a letter to Major League Baseball saying he did not want to be drafted and is content on staying in school at Wake Forest.

Hartle, who is from King, would not be eligible for the draft again until after his junior season at Wake Forest.

Hartle enrolled at Wake Forest for a summer school session last week and attended his first class on Thursday.

Even though Hartle could be drafted and would have until Aug. 15 to decide if he wants to stay in school or sign with a Major League team that drafted him, he said he has every intention of staying in school to play for the Deacons.

Hartle, who is 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds, was slotted in ESPN.com's final mock draft as the No. 34 pick.

“Big, lanky lefty throws mostly 88-91 mph sinkers from a low slot while scouts love the projection, feel and competitiveness,” ESPN.com analyst Kiley McDaniel wrote.