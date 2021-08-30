JournalNow.com Football Top 10 Poll: Week 3

East Forsyth continued to top the JournalNow.com Football Top 10 poll, with West Forsyth, Glenn, Reagan and Mount Tabor rounding out the top five.
Marquee games this week are: No. 2 West Forsyth at Matthews Weddington, No. 3 Glenn at Charlotte Julius Chambers, No. 4 Reagan at Charlotte Myers Park and No. 8 North Davidson at No. 6 Davie County.
Compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches:
1. EAST FORSYTH
Record: 2-0
Last week: 1
Next: At South Iredell, Sept. 10
2. WEST FORSYTH
Record: 2-0
Last week: 2
Friday: At Matthews Weddington
3. GLENN
Record: 1-0
Last week: 3
Friday: At Charlotte Julius Chambers
4. REAGAN
Record: 1-1
Last week: 5
Friday: At Charlotte Myers Park
5. MOUNT TABOR
Record: 1-1
Last week: 4
Friday: At Page
6. DAVIE COUNTY
Record: 1-0
Last week: 6
Friday: No. 8 North Davidson
7. OAK GROVE
Record: 1-1
Last week: 7
Friday: At Ragsdale
8. NORTH DAVIDSON
Record: 0-2
Last week: 8
Friday: At No. 6 Davie County
9. REYNOLDS
Record: 1-0
Last week: 9
Friday: Northwest Guilford
10. WALKERTOWN
Record: 1-1
Last week: 10
Friday: At Eastern Randolph
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received)
Carver (1-1), Winston-Salem Prep (0-1), Bishop McGuinness (0-1).
The HSXtra Top 10 is released Mondays at JournalNow.com.
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.