All-Area football: These players are at the top of their game.

WR JAMARIEN DALTON, 6-3, 175, senior, North Davidson

A playmaker on offense, defense and special teams, Dalton could just as easily have been a first-team selection on the other side of the ball. ... Caught 47 passes for 758 yards and 11 touchdowns for a Black Knights team that won the Central Carolina 2-A Conference and reached the NCHSAA Class 2-AA West Regional championship game. ... Intercepted seven passes and returned two of them for scores. ... Also returned two punts and one kickoff for touchdowns when opponents actually kicked the ball to him. ... Conference's offensive player of the year and a two-time all-conference selection. ... An outstanding basketball player, Dalton also was named the All-Northwest boys player of the year. ... Will continue his football career at Elon.