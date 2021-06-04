All-Area football: These players are at the top of their game.

The Winston-Salem Journal's JournalNow.com All-Area football team for the 2021 spring season. Players were nominated and selected by head coaches.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
TATE CARNEY
RB, 6-feet, 195 pounds, junior, Davie County
The War Eagles' opponents knew they would get a steady diet of Carney, yet he still produced. ... The younger brother of former Wake Forest running back Cade Carney rushed for 1,377 yards and 23 touchdowns and added 235 yards and a touchdown receiving. ... Carney tied the NCHSAA record with eight touchdowns in a 62-43 win over Reynolds and finished the season with 144 points. ... He also set a school record with 326 yards rushing in the game against Reynolds. ... Central Piedmont 4-A Conference's offensive player of the year. ... Will play football at Wake Forest.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
ALBERT REDD
LB, 6-feet-3, 215 pounds, junior, Glenn
A big, physical linebacker, Redd averaged 12.2 tackles per game for the Bobcats to help them win the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference championship. ... Redd recovered two fumbles and broke up four passes. ... He also contributed as a tight end on offense and was part of all but one of Glenn's special-teams units. ... Central Piedmont's defensive player of the year. ... Has scholarship offers from Akron, Campbell, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Georgia Tech, Liberty, Louisville, Marshall, North Carolina, Old Dominion and West Virginia heading into his senior year.
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
QB CADEN DAVIS, 6-3, 220, senior, Reynolds
A big, athletic quarterback, Davis passed for 1,533 yards and 11 touchdowns and rushed for 653 yards and three TDs. ... All-conference selection. ... Won a Corrigan-Faircloth scholarship from the National Football Foundation.... Also an All-Area basketball player, but will play football at Fayetteville State.
RB BRYSON CANTY, 6-3, 190, senior, Reagan
Reagan's offense took off when Canty moved from receiver to running back, and the Raiders faltered after he suffered a season-ending injury on the first play in Week 5. ... Still rushed for 701 yards and 11 touchdowns and caught 18 passes for 356 yards and a pair of TDs. ... Team captain and all-conference selection. ... Named to the North Carolina squad for the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas. ... Will continue his football career in the Ivy League at Columbia.
RB B.J. McINTYRE, 5-9, 175, senior, Mount Tabor
McIntyre got the tough yards, but also had five runs of at least 60 yards as he helped lead the Spartans to their first state championship. ... Finished with 1,047 yards (7.8 yards per carry) and 14 touchdowns on the ground and averaged 13 yards per catch out of the backfield as Mount Tabor went 11-0 and won the NCHSAA Class 3-AA title. ... Only fumbled once. ... Rushed for at least 1,000 yards in each of his final two seasons at Mount Tabor. ... Shared the Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference's offensive player of the year award. ... Will continue his football career at Fayetteville State.
WR JAMARIEN DALTON, 6-3, 175, senior, North Davidson
A playmaker on offense, defense and special teams, Dalton could just as easily have been a first-team selection on the other side of the ball. ... Caught 47 passes for 758 yards and 11 touchdowns for a Black Knights team that won the Central Carolina 2-A Conference and reached the NCHSAA Class 2-AA West Regional championship game. ... Intercepted seven passes and returned two of them for scores. ... Also returned two punts and one kickoff for touchdowns when opponents actually kicked the ball to him. ... Conference's offensive player of the year and a two-time all-conference selection. ... An outstanding basketball player, Dalton also was named the All-Northwest boys player of the year. ... Will continue his football career at Elon.
WR LANCE PATTERSON, 5-7, 140, junior, Mount Tabor
Patterson was flying under the radar until the NCHSAA Class 3-AA championship game. ... That night the speedy junior had four catches for 102 yards and a touchdown, four rushes for 71 yards and a TD, returned a fumble 35 yards for a score and intercepted a pass in the Spartans' 24-16 win over Cleveland. ... Patterson had the MVP award for the game all but wrapped up by halftime. ... For the season, he had more than 900 yards of total offense with eight touchdowns, averaging 10.5 yards per carry and 20 yards per catch. ... Patterson also averaged 33 yards per kick return and is a lockdown cornerback on defense. ... An all-conference selection, he has Division I recruiting interest.
WR JACK REYNOLDS, 5-9, 180, senior, Davie County
A four-year varsity starter, Reynolds provided a great complement to RB Tate Carney for the War Eagles. ... He caught 43 passes for 759 yards and nine touchdowns and added a 2-point conversion reception. ... A two-time all-conference selection, Reynolds will continue his football career at Charlotte.
TE BENJI GOSNELL, 6-4, 220, junior, East Surry
Gosnell helped the Cardinals make their third straight trip to the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship game by contributing heavily on both sides of the ball, but he's a first-team selection at tight end, the position he will play in college. ... Caught 39 passes for 669 yards and seven touchdowns and ran 26 times for 157 yards and three TDs. ... Was his conference's defensive player of the year as a linebacker after getting in on 87 tackles, including 11 for losses, with four sacks and a fumble recovery. ... Committed to Ohio State.
OL ZAYVION DAVIS, 6-3, 335, senior, Mount Tabor
A dominating blocker, Davis helped pave the way for the Spartans' first state championship. ... Collapses defenses on down blocks, but athletic enough to pull and trap. ... Graded out at 91 percent for the season, with 46 pancake blocks. ... Two-time all-conference selection. ... Will play football at Elizabeth City State.
OL JAKE PASCUAL, 6-2, 275, senior, Reagan
Steady blocker who graded out at 84 percent for his Raiders career. ... Three-year starter, two-time captain and two-time all-conference selection. ... Pascual also won a Corrigan-Faircloth scholarship from the National Football Foundation.... Will play football as a preferred walk-on at Wake Forest.
OL L.J. WHISNANT, 6-3, 270, senior, East Forsyth
Whisnant was a big reason why an inexperienced set of backs averaged 7.8 yards per carry for an Eagles team that reached the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs. ... East Forsyth's highest-graded offensive lineman, at 91 percent, he had 21 knock-down blocks. ... All-conference selection and Corrigan-Faircloth scholarship award winner from the National Football Foundation.
OL SAM WHITT, 5-11, 275, senior, East Surry
One of the leaders of the Cardinals' self-described "Fat Cowboys" group of offensive linemen who helped East Surry reach the last three NCHSAA Class 1-AA state championship games. ... Whitt blocked for an offense that averaged 370 yards and 34 points per game this year. ... Had 70 pancake blocks to share the Northwest 1-A Conference's offensive player of the year award. ... A three-year starter for the Cardinals.
OL JARED WILSON, 6-4, 335, senior, West Forsyth
One of the elite offensive linemen in the state of North Carolina, Wilson graded out a 93 percent for the season. ... A three-year starter and two-time all-conference selection. ... Named to the North Carolina squad for the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas. ... Will play football at Georgia.
ATH TIM DAVIS, 6-2, 195, junior, Winston-Salem Prep
Yes, Davis is a quarterback, but he's a dual-threat who passed for 2,408 yards and 24 TDs and ran for 571 yards six TDs, so he has to be somewhere on the first team. ... He finished second in the state in passing yardage, despite the Phoenix only playing one playoff game. ... Will be recruited as a senior after throwing for more than 6,000 yards through three seasons.
ATH TRE'SEAN STEWART, 5-10, 185, senior, Winston-Salem Prep
Stewart finished with 1,850 all-purpose yards in a high-powered offense that carried the Phoenix to the NCHSAA Class 1-A playoffs. ... Showed his versatility with 945 yards receiving, 666 yards rushing and 239 yards on returns and scored 18 touchdowns. ... An all-conference selection, Stewart also won a Corrigan-Faircloth scholarship from the National Football Foundation.... Will play football at Limestone.
DEFENSE
DL JAVOUSE CHAMBERS, 6-1, 215, senior, Mount Tabor
Chambers brought speed and a relentless motor from the edge for a Spartans team that won its first state championship and finished 11-0. ... Had 42 solo tackles, including 17 for losses, and 11 sacks. ... Two-time all-conference selection. ... Will play football at Louisburg.
DL J.D. LeGRANT, 6-0, 240, sophomore, West Forsyth
Already a two-year starter, LeGrant brings athleticism to the Titans' line. ... Had 40 tackles, including 12 for losses, with 10 sacks and 10 hurries. ... All-conference selection.
DL ZAIRE PATTERSON, 6-6, 245, senior, Winston-Salem Prep
Patterson simply made plays for a Phoenix team that reached the NCHSAA Class 1-A playoffs. ... Finished with 57 tackles, including 15½ for losses, 4½ sacks and 17 hurries. ... Patterson also broke up six passes, forced four fumbles, recovered two and returned one of them for a touchdown. ... All-conference selection who also was an outstanding basketball player for Winston-Salem Prep. ... A consensus four-star recruit, Patterson will continue his football career at Clemson.
DL LANCE SIMPSON, 5-8, 245, senior, Mount Tabor
Simpson's quick first step and relentless pursuit made him a key part of a Spartans team that won its first state championship. ... Finished with 51 tackles, including 10 for losses, four sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery. ... All-conference selection. ... Will study marine biology at Old Dominion, but does not plan to play football.
LB JOSIAH BANKS, 6-1, 210, senior, Mount Tabor
As good a leader as there was for the Spartans on their way to the school's first state football championship. ... Banks had 79 tackles, including five for losses, six interceptions and a sack. ... Also recovered three fumbles and forced one. ... Defensive player of the year in the Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference and a two-time all-conference selection. ... Will play football for Army.
LB R.J. BROWN, 5-11, 200, sophomore, East Forsyth
The latest in a long line of athletic, talented linebackers for the Eagles, Brown had 101 tackles in a seven-game season. ... Eighteen of his tackles were for losses and he also had three sacks and 13 hurries. ... Brown forced two fumbles, intercepted a pass and scored a defensive touchdown. ... All-conference selection.
LB MACK DAVID, 6-0, 235, junior, West Forsyth
David stands out for his knowledge of the game and his intensity. ... A two-time all-conference selection, he finished with 79 tackles, including 15 for losses. ... David also had four sacks and six hurries and forced two fumbles and broke up five passes. ... Has significant Division I recruiting interest.
LB MAX U’REN, 6-2, 230, senior, Mount Tabor
One of the leaders of a defense that carried the Spartans to their first state championship. ... U'Ren's interception in the end zone clinched Mount Tabor's 24-16 win over Cleveland in the NCHSAA Class 3-AA title game. ... Led the Spartans with 88 tackles, including seven for losses, and added three sacks, two interceptions, one forced fumble, one recovered fumble and a safety. ... Two-time all-conference selection. ... U'Ren won a Corrigan-Faircloth scholarship from the National Football Foundation.... Will play football at N.C. Central.
DB ISAIAH CROWELL, 6-0, 185, junior, East Forsyth
Crowell had 75 tackles, including seven for losses, from his spot in the secondary. ... He also intercepted two passes, recovered two fumbles and forced a fumble. ... Crowell already is a two-time all-conference selection and has multiple ACC scholarship offers as a cornerback.
DB JAKE HILL, 6-0, 185, senior, West Forsyth
A student of the game, Hill always seemed to be in the right place for the Titans. ... He had 35 tackles, broke up 10 passes and intercepted two in just five games this year. ... A three-year starter, Hill was an all-conference selection. ... Won a Corrigan-Faircloth scholarship from the National Football Foundation. ... Hill will play in the N.C. Coaches Association East-West All-Star Game.
DB JAMARI SLADE, 6-0, 210, senior, Mount Tabor
Slade covers like a cornerback and hits like a linebacker, which made him the perfect safety for the NCHSAA Class 3-AA champions. ... Named the Most Outstanding Defensive Player in the Spartans' 24-16 win over Cleveland. ... Finished with 55 tackles, including seven for losses, and a sack. ... His interception sealed Mount Tabor's 24-20 win over Dudley in the West Regional final. ... All-conference selection. ... Will continue his football career at Fayetteville State.
DB COLLIN SMITH, 5-10, 180, senior, Mount Tabor
A versatile player who could have been All-Area at a number of positions, Smith made a big impact in big games as the Spartans won their first state title in football. ... One example was his 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to open the NCHSAA Class 3-AA West Regional final against Dudley. ... Smith broke up seven passes and intercepted three as a defensive back. ... He also averaged 34 yards on kickoff returns with two touchdowns. ... Will continue his football career at St. Augustine's.
ATH DEVIN FLOWERS, 6-0, 210, senior, Glenn
Flowers had the greatest impact on defense for the Bobcats, who went 5-2 and won the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference, but he also contributed on offense. ... Credited with 32 tackles, including nine for losses, 11 hurries and six sacks. ... Flowers also forced four fumbles and broke up three passes. ... Also played quarterback, running back and wide receiver for Glenn as needed. ... All-conference selection. ... Has recruiting interest from Division II and Division III programs.
SPECIAL TEAMS
K ANDREW CONRAD, 5-6, 145, junior, East Forsyth
A small kicker with a big leg, Conrad has already been named the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference's specialist of the year twice. ... Made all 18 of his extra-point tries and all five of his field-goal attempts this year, with a long of 50 yards against Grimsley in the playoffs. ... Conrad had 23 touchbacks on kickoffs. ... Also punted for the Eagles and averaged 39.4 yards per kick with eight downed inside the opponent's 20-yard line. ... Being recruited by Power 5 programs.
P JAKE MARION, 5-10, 170, senior, North Davidson
Averaged 44 yards per punt for the Central Carolina 2-A Conference champions, with six of his kicks downed inside the opponent's 10-yard line. ... Marion also is an outstanding kicker who was 2-for-2 on field-goal tries, with a long of 48 yards, and 30 of his 33 kickoffs were touchbacks. ... A three-time all-conference selection and two-time specialist of the year, he will kick in the N.C. Coaches Association East-West All-Star Game. ... Marion will play football at Georgia State.
PR/KR NASION JOHNSON, 5-11, 185, senior, West Forsyth
Johnson returned two kickoffs for touchdowns and averaged 17.8 yards on all returns. ... He added 757 yards rushing as a running back for the Titans. ... All-conference selection.
LS AVERY SALERNO, 6-0, 220, junior, West Forsyth
Salerno did not have a bad snap this year for the Titans. ... He is rated a 4-star snapper by the prestigious Kohl's Professional camps for specialists.
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
QB TYRESS McINTYRE, 5-10, 165, senior, Mount Tabor
An efficient dual-threat quarterback, McIntyre might not have put up big numbers, but he made the plays that helped the Spartans win their first state championship. ... Named the Most Outstanding Offensive Player in Mount Tabor's 24-16 win over Cleveland in the NCHSAA Class 3-AA title game. ... Completed nearly 60 percent of his passes for 917 yards and nine touchdowns with just one interception. ... Added 400 yards and seven TDs on the ground. ... All-conference selection.
RB LUKE BULLINGTON, 5-11, 195, senior, East Surry
A bruising runner who always seemed to get positive yardage, Bullington was a key part of Cardinals teams that won the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship in 2019 and reached the title game again this year. ... Had 1,091 yards on 161 carries and scored 20 touchdowns. ... All-conference selection.
RB AIDEN SHEWCOW, 6-1, 190, senior, Oak Grove
Shewcow was the featured back for a Grizzlies team that went 6-3 and reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 2-AA playoffs. ... He rushed for at least 100 yards in six games and finished with 1,081 on 197 carries and scored 13 touchdowns. ... Also caught 10 passes for 109 yards and a TD. ... Two-time all-conference selection.
WR ARONSON COOK, 6-3, 210, senior, Glenn
Aronson was a big target who made big plays for the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference champions. ... He finished with 35 receptions for 465 yards and six touchdowns. ... All-conference selection.
WR TAZHAE WOODS, 5-8, 165, senior, Reagan
Woods produced no matter how the Raiders got the football into his hands. ... Caught a team-leading 37 passes for 348 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 304 yards and two TDs. ... Two-time all-conference selection. ... Will play football at Iowa Western Community College.
WR ANTONIO YATES, 5-8, 175, senior, Reynolds
All-Area QB Caden Davis' favorite target, Yates caught 57 passes for 945 yards and five touchdowns. ... His 135 yards receiving per game led the state. ... Also started as a defensive back and returned kicks for the Demons. ... All-conference selection.
TE ANDREW JONES, 6-4, 245, senior, Reagan
Used primarily as a blocker for the Raiders, Jones had 12 receptions for 212 yards and three touchdowns. ... Named to the North Carolina squad for the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas. ... A team captain and all-conference selection. ... Will continue his football career at Duke, where he is projected as an offensive tackle.
OL MACKENZIE BAKER, 5-10, 280, senior, East Surry
Another of the Cardinals' self-described "Fat Cowboys" group of offensive linemen who helped East Surry reach the last three NCHSAA Class 1-AA state championship games. ... Baker blocked for an offense that averaged 370 yards and 34 points per game this year. ... Had 46 pancake blocks. ... A three-year starter for the Cardinals.
OL ZACH COWART, 6-3, 315, junior, Glenn
Made all the checks up front for an explosive offense that helped the Bobcats win the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference and reach the playoffs. ... Graded out at 88 percent and had 17 pancake blocks. ... All-conference selection.
OL SHELTON DAVIS, 6-3, 290, senior, North Forsyth
A big, steady blocker who graded out at 80 percent and had 35 pancake blocks. ... Davis also played nose guard for the Vikings. ... A team captain and all-conference selection. ... Will play football at Livingstone.
OL DREW ENGLEHART, 6-3, 260, junior, North Davidson
Best offensive lineman for a Black Knights team that won the Central Carolina 2-A Conference and reached the NCHSAA Class 2-AA West Regional championship game. ... Played tackle and was always matched up with the opponent's best end. ... All-conference selection.
OL SPENCER WILLIAMS, 6-6, 290, junior, Davie County
A big tackle who helped open holes for All-Area RB Tate Carney, Williams graded out at 89 percent as a blocker. ... Had 21 knockdown blocks to earn all-conference honors. ... Has Division I recruiting interest.
DEFENSE
DL JEMEL CRAIG-BLAKELY, 6-0, 250, senior, Reagan
A run-stuffer in the middle of the Raiders' line, Craig-Blakely had 34 tackles. ... Added a pair of sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. ... Two-time all-conference selection.
DL JOSH NOLAN, 6-0, 275, sophomore, Glenn
A disruptive force who is only going to get better with two more years to play for the Bobcats. ... Had 23 tackles, six sacks, 13 hurries, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble for a Glenn team that won the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference. ... All-conference selection. ... Also plays baseball for Glenn.
DL KALEB TILLEY, 5-10, 190, senior, East Surry
Don't let his relatively small stature fool you, Tilley was an impact player for a Cardinals team that reached its third straight NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship game. ... Finished with 50 tackles, including seven for losses, five sacks, three fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles. ... An all-conference selection, Tilley also blocked a punt.
DL DESHAWN WATSON, 6-6, 335, junior, Mount Tabor
Moves extremely well for a player of his size and utilizes his long arms to great effect as an offensive and defensive lineman. ... Had two sacks and another tackle for a loss in the Spartans' NCHSAA Class 3-AA championship game victory over Cleveland. ... As a blocker, he graded out at 85 percent for the season with 44 pancakes. ... A two-year starter and all-conference selection. ... Also plays basketball for Mount Tabor and has Division I recruiting interest.
LB BRODERICK FREEMAN, 5-10, 175, sophomore, Atkins
Not the biggest linebacker, but fundamentally sound. ... Freeman had 50 tackles for the Camels, including eight for losses, three sacks and a fumble recovery in five games. ... All-conference selection who also plays lacrosse for Atkins.
LB KOBE JOHNSON, 5-10, 190, junior, Glenn
Johnson averaged 12.7 tackles in the six games he played for the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference champions. ... Also forced two fumbles, broke up two passes and intercepted a pass. ... All-conference selection who also contributed for Glenn as a running back.
LB TANNER JORDAN, 6-2, 215, junior, North Davidson
Jordan made 115 tackles, including 12 for losses, to help the Black Knights win the Central Carolina 2-A Conference and reach the NCHSAA Class 2-AA West Regional final. ... Also had five sacks and two interceptions. ... All-conference selection.
LB NOAH MARSHALL, 5-11, 210, junior, Mount Tabor
A sideline-to-sideline linebacker who will be one of the returning leaders for a Spartans team that won its first state football championship. ... Marshall had 68 tackles, including seven for losses, and three sacks. ... Also forced three fumbles, recovered one and intercepted a pass to earn all-conference honors. ... As a running back, he averaged more than 8 yards per carry and scored seven touchdowns. ... Has Division I recruiting interest.
DB MESSIAH BARRETT, 5-10, 175, senior, Glenn
Barrett was part of a strong defense that helped the Bobcats win the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference. ... Had 32 tackles, broke up seven passes and forced a fumble to earn all-conference honors. ... Has FCS and Division II recruiting interest.
DB CALEB BOWLING, 5-11, 180, senior, Davie County
A strong safety for the War Eagles, Bowling was in on 81 tackles this year. ... Intercepted two passes and broke up two. ... A two-time all-conference selection, he will continue his football career at Drake.
DB KEDRICK GREEN, 6-2, 195, junior, Glenn
A long defensive back who moved from corner to safety after three games and helped the Bobcats win the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference. ... Green was credited with 53 tackles, broke up three passes and recovered two fumbles. ... An all-conference selection, he already has some FCS scholarship offers.
DB TYE NEEDHAM, 6-0, 165, senior, East Surry
Needham was a playmaker for a Cardinals team that made its third straight run to the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship game. ... Had 37 tackles, six interceptions — one of them a pick-six — six pass break-ups and a fumble recovery. ... Needham showed his versatility with two punt-return TDs and caught 20 passes for 313 yards and three scores. ... All-conference selection.
ATH NOAH NAGLE, 5-10, 165, junior, Bishop McGuinness
Undersized linebacker with a nose for the football. ... Nagle was in on more than half of the Villains' tackles, finishing with 80 stops. ... All-conference selection.
SPECIAL TEAMS
K DEREK SUTTERBY, 6-3, 215, senior, East Surry
Accounted for 56 points as a kicker for a Cardinals team that made its third straight appearance in the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship game. ... The Northwest 1-A Conference's Specialist of the Year, Sutterby also played defensive end, contributing 47 tackles and four sacks and forcing a fumble.
PR/KR LEVINE SMITH, 5-10, 165, sophomore, Glenn
Electric with the ball in his hands, Smith averaged 26.5 yards on kick returns and ran one back for a touchdown. ... Also had 431 yards and seven touchdowns rushing and 281 yards and two TDs on 24 receptions for a Bobcats team that went 5-2 and won the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference. ... All-conference selection.
LS SAMUEL WATKINS, 5-10, 225, senior, East Forsyth
Watkins had only two bad snaps in 195 attempts during his Eagles career. ... Was part of two NCHSAA Class 4-A championship teams as a long-snapper. ... Will have plenty of college options as a preferred walk-on.
HONORABLE MENTION
Atkins: WR Charlie Walker, senior.
Bishop McGuinness: RB Daniel Cancro, senior; WR Jaden Pluciniczak, senior.
Carver: RB Jamaari Blackburn, junior.
East Forsyth: DL Xavier Bell, senior; RB Je’mon Smith, junior; WR Da’mon Stokes, junior.
East Surry: WR Layton Allen, junior; QB Folger Boaz, sophomore.
Glenn: QB Camden Coleman, junior; WR Markell Lloyd, senior.
Mount Tabor: ATH Kobie Perez, senior; K Elliot Trinh, junior.
North Davidson: LS Collin Cumming, junior; QB Tedric Jenkins, senior.
North Forsyth: WR Chance Lyons, junior.
Oak Grove: LB Collin Frank, junior; WR Connor Sorenson, junior.
Parkland: Did not nominate any players.
Reagan: LS Carson Keaton, senior.
Walkertown: Did not nominate any players.
West Forsyth: TE Jordan Kennedy, senior; RB Jevante Long, junior.
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.