JournalNow.com Football: Coaches' clipboard

Two Forsyth County football teams have made it to the third round of the NCHSAA playoffs, and they meet Friday night in Kernersville. Glenn will play host to East Forsyth in a Class 4-A West game.
East Forsyth coach Todd Willert and Glenn coach Antwon Stevenson took time out from their game prep to talk with JournalNow.com's Joe Sirera about the matchups:
TODD WILLERT, East Forsyth
ANTWON STEVENSON, Glenn
FRIDAY'S NCHSAA PLAYOFF GAMES
Area teams; full schedule at NCHSAA.org.
All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m.
CLASS 4-A WEST
No. 13 East Forsyth (10-1) at No. 5 Glenn (9-2)
CLASS 3-A WEST
No. 11 Kings Mountain (10-2) at No. 3 Dudley (11-1)
No. 5 North Davidson (8-3) at No. 4 Boiling Springs Crest (9-2)
CLASS 2-A WEST
No. 5 Hendersonville (10-1) at No. 4 Reidsville (11-0)
Joe Sirera
