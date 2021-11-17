 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
JournalNow.com Football: Coaches' clipboard
0 Comments

JournalNow.com Football: Coaches' clipboard

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Southeast Guilford vs East Forsyth (copy)

East Forsyth coach Todd Willert on Friday's matchup with Kernersville rival Glenn in the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A West playoffs: "It’s really neat for the community and the town and for people to really know where Kernersville, North Carolina, is and that we have good football in this town."

."

Two Forsyth County football teams have made it to the third round of the NCHSAA playoffs, and they meet Friday night in Kernersville. Glenn will play host to East Forsyth in a Class 4-A West game. 

East Forsyth coach Todd Willert and Glenn coach Antwon Stevenson took time out from their game prep to talk with JournalNow.com's Joe Sirera about the matchups:

TODD WILLERT, East Forsyth

WATCH NOW: East Forsyth football coach Todd Willert previews the Glenn game

ANTWON STEVENSON, Glenn

WATCH NOW: Glenn football coach Antwon Stevenson previews the East Forsyth playoff game
Charlotte Myers Park vs Glenn (copy)

Glenn coach Antwon Stevenson on playing East Forsyth for the fourth time during this calendar year: "When you’re playing an opponent and you know them well, there’s going to be something that they’re going to do that’s different. There’s going to be something we do that’s different. You just have to be ready for those things and don’t get too comfortable in any plan that you had in the past and think it’s going to work this time."

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

FRIDAY'S NCHSAA PLAYOFF GAMES

Area teams; full schedule at NCHSAA.org.

All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 4-A WEST

No. 13 East Forsyth (10-1) at No. 5 Glenn (9-2)

CLASS 3-A WEST

No. 11 Kings Mountain (10-2) at No. 3 Dudley (11-1)

No. 5 North Davidson (8-3) at No. 4 Boiling Springs Crest (9-2)

CLASS 2-A WEST

No. 5 Hendersonville (10-1) at No. 4 Reidsville (11-0)

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Vikings' Dozier hospitalized due to breakthrough COVID-19 infection

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News