JournalNow.com football: Coaches' clipboard

Conference play is in full swing for Triad high school football teams, and one of Friday night's best matchups is the Central Piedmont 4-A game between No. 3-ranked Glenn (1-0, 2-1) and No. 2 Reagan (1-0, 2-2) in Pfafftown.
Glenn coach Antwon Stevenson and Reagan coach Josh McGee broke down the matchup and their teams with JournalNow.com's Joe Sirera:
ANTWON STEVENSON, Glenn
JOSH McGEE, Reagan
FRIDAY NIGHT'S GAMES
All kickoffs 7:30 unless noted.
JOURNALNOW.COM TOP 10
No. 3 Glenn (1-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 2-1) at No. 2 Reagan (1-0, 2-2)
No. 5 East Forsyth (0-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 3-1) at No. 4 Davie County (1-0, 4-0)
No. 9 Reynolds (0-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 1-3) at No. 6 Mount Tabor (0-1, 2-2)
ALSO PLAYING
Bishop McGuinness (0-1 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 1-3) at Carver (1-0, 3-2), 7 p.m.
Dudley (1-0 Mid-State 3-A, 3-1) at Atkins (1-0, 1-2)
Walkertown (0-0 Mid-State 2-A, 2-2) at West Stokes (0-1, 2-1)
Winston-Salem Prep (0-0 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 0-3) at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (0-0, 1-1), 7 p.m.
POSTPONED
No. 10 North Forsyth (1-0 Mid-State 2-A, 2-2) at Reidsville (0-0, 3-0), COVID-19, Sept. 28
CANCELED
No. 1 West Forsyth (1-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 3-1) at Parkland (0-1, 1-3), COVID-19
OFF
No. 7 Oak Grove (0-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 3-1)
No. 8 North Davidson (0-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 1-3)
