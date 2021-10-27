JournalNow.com Football: Coaches' clipboard

Once again the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference race comes down to the final night of the football regular season. One of the key games Friday night is East Forsyth vs. West Forsyth in Clemmons.
East Forsyth coach Todd Willert and West Forsyth coach Adrian broke down the matchup and their teams with JournalNow.com's Joe Sirera:
TODD WILLERT, East Forsyth
ADRIAN SNOW, West Forsyth
THIS WEEK'S GAMES
All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless noted.
JOURNALNOW.COM TOP 10
No. 1 East Forsyth (4-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 7-1) at No. 4 West Forsyth (3-2, 5-3), 7 p.m., WMYV-48
No. 5 Davie County (3-3 Central Piedmont 4-A, 6-3) at No. 2 Glenn (5-1, 6-2), 7 p.m.
Reynolds (1-5 Central Piedmont 4-A, 2-7) at No. 3 Reagan (5-1, 6-3), 7 p.m.
No. 6 North Davidson (4-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 5-3) at Ledford (2-2, 7-2)
No. 7 Oak Grove (3-1 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 6-2) at Central Davidson (3-1, 7-1)
No. 8 Mount Tabor (1-4 Central Piedmont 4-A, 3-5) at Parkland (0-5, 1-8), 7 p.m. Wednesday
Andrews (0-5 Mid-State 2-A, 1-7) at No. 9 Wakertown (3-2, 5-4)
Winston-Salem Prep (0-5 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 0-8) at No. 10 Carver (2-3, 4-5), 7 p.m.
ALSO PLAYING
Atkins (1-5 Mid-State 3-A, 1-7) at Rockingham County (3-3, 4-4)
Bishop McGuinness (1-4 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 2-6) at Huntersville Christ the King (1-4, 2-7), 7 p.m.
Galax, Va. (5-2) at West Stokes (4-4)
North Forsyth (3-2 Mid-State 2-A, 4-5) at McMichael (4-1, 6-3)
