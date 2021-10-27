 Skip to main content
JournalNow.com Football: Coaches' clipboard
JournalNow.com Football: Coaches' clipboard

Glenn East Forsyth football (copy)

East Forsyth football coach Todd Willert: "Our offense has to play better. I know we put up 44 points (against Glenn), but we have to understand that was a safety on special teams and two pick-sixes. … I’m very happy with what we did offensively. We had some adversity last week and I’m just so proud of our players and coaching staff stepping up. We had a few guys out and, hopefully, we get a few of those guys back because we’re going to need them against the Titans."

Once again the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference race comes down to the final night of the football regular season. One of the key games Friday night is East Forsyth vs. West Forsyth in Clemmons.

East Forsyth coach Todd Willert and West Forsyth coach Adrian broke down the matchup and their teams with JournalNow.com's Joe Sirera:

TODD WILLERT, East Forsyth

WATCH NOW: East Forsyth football coach Todd Willert previews the West Forsyth game

ADRIAN SNOW, West Forsyth

WATCH NOW: West Forsyth football coach Adrian Snow previews the East Forsyth game
Glenn West Forsyth football (copy)

West Forsyth football coach Adrian Snow: "I was telling somebody today it's been 749 days since the last time we played (East Forsyth). It's been that long."

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless noted.

JOURNALNOW.COM TOP 10

No. 1 East Forsyth (4-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 7-1) at No. 4 West Forsyth (3-2, 5-3), 7 p.m., WMYV-48

No. 5 Davie County (3-3 Central Piedmont 4-A, 6-3) at No. 2 Glenn (5-1, 6-2), 7 p.m.

Reynolds (1-5 Central Piedmont 4-A, 2-7) at No. 3 Reagan (5-1, 6-3), 7 p.m.

No. 6 North Davidson (4-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 5-3) at Ledford (2-2, 7-2)

No. 7 Oak Grove (3-1 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 6-2) at Central Davidson (3-1, 7-1)

No. 8 Mount Tabor (1-4 Central Piedmont 4-A, 3-5) at Parkland (0-5, 1-8), 7 p.m. Wednesday

Andrews (0-5 Mid-State 2-A, 1-7) at No. 9 Wakertown (3-2, 5-4)

Winston-Salem Prep (0-5 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 0-8) at No. 10 Carver (2-3, 4-5), 7 p.m.

ALSO PLAYING

Atkins (1-5 Mid-State 3-A, 1-7) at Rockingham County (3-3, 4-4)

Bishop McGuinness (1-4 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 2-6) at Huntersville Christ the King (1-4, 2-7), 7 p.m.

Galax, Va. (5-2) at West Stokes (4-4)

North Forsyth (3-2 Mid-State 2-A, 4-5) at McMichael (4-1, 6-3)

