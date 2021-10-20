 Skip to main content
JournalNow.com Football: Coaches' clipboard
JournalNow.com Football: Coaches' clipboard

Glenn Reagan football

Glenn football coach Antwon Stevenson leads his Bobcats into Fred E. Lewis Stadium on Friday night for a matchup with East Forsyth.

Whenever Kernersville rivals Glenn and East Forsyth meet on the football field emotions run high. The stakes are even higher Friday night at Fred E. Lewis Stadium with Glenn still unbeaten in the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference and East coming in with one loss.

Glenn coach Antwon Stevenson and East Forsyth coach Todd Willert broke down the matchup and their teams with JournalNow.com's Joe Sirera:

ANTWON STEVENSON, Glenn

WATCH NOW: Glenn football coach Antwon Stevenson previews the East Forsyth game

TODD WILLERT, East Forsyth

WATCH NOW: East Forsyth football coach Todd Willert previews the Glenn game
East Forsyth Grimsley

East Forsyth football coach Todd Willert will have his team ready for Friday night's game against Central Piedmont 4-A Conference rival Glenn at Fred E. Lewis Stadium.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.

JOURNALNOW.COM TOP 10

No. 1 Glenn (5-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 6-1) at No. 3 East Forsyth (3-1, 6-1), 7 p.m.

No. 7 Mount Tabor (1-3 Central Piedmont 4-A, 3-4) at No. 2 Reagan (4-1, 5-3), 7 p.m.

No. 4 West Forsyth (2-2 Central Piedmont 4-A, 4-3) at No. 9 Reynolds (1-4, 2-6), 7 p.m.

Parkland (0-4 Central Piedmont 4-A, 1-6) at No. 5 Davie County (2-3, 5-3), 7 p.m.

Montgomery Central (0-3 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 0-7) at No. 6 Oak Grove (2-1, 5-2)

Central Davidson (3-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 7-0) at No. 8 North Davidson (3-0, 4-3)

No. 10 Walkertown (2-2 Mid-State 2-A, 4-4) at Morehead (1-3, 2-6)

ALSO PLAYING

High Point Central (2-3 Mid-State 3-A, 3-5) at Atkins (1-4, 1-6)

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (4-1 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 7-1) at Carver (2-2, 4-4)

West Stokes (2-3 Mid-State 2-A, 4-3) at North Forsyth (2-2, 3-5)

Winston-Salem Prep (0-4 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 0-7) at Bishop McGuinness (0-4, 1-6), 7 p.m.

Breaking News