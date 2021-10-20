JournalNow.com Football: Coaches' clipboard

Whenever Kernersville rivals Glenn and East Forsyth meet on the football field emotions run high. The stakes are even higher Friday night at Fred E. Lewis Stadium with Glenn still unbeaten in the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference and East coming in with one loss.
Glenn coach Antwon Stevenson and East Forsyth coach Todd Willert broke down the matchup and their teams with JournalNow.com's Joe Sirera:
ANTWON STEVENSON, Glenn
TODD WILLERT, East Forsyth
FRIDAY'S GAMES
All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.
JOURNALNOW.COM TOP 10
No. 1 Glenn (5-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 6-1) at No. 3 East Forsyth (3-1, 6-1), 7 p.m.
No. 7 Mount Tabor (1-3 Central Piedmont 4-A, 3-4) at No. 2 Reagan (4-1, 5-3), 7 p.m.
No. 4 West Forsyth (2-2 Central Piedmont 4-A, 4-3) at No. 9 Reynolds (1-4, 2-6), 7 p.m.
Parkland (0-4 Central Piedmont 4-A, 1-6) at No. 5 Davie County (2-3, 5-3), 7 p.m.
Montgomery Central (0-3 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 0-7) at No. 6 Oak Grove (2-1, 5-2)
Central Davidson (3-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 7-0) at No. 8 North Davidson (3-0, 4-3)
No. 10 Walkertown (2-2 Mid-State 2-A, 4-4) at Morehead (1-3, 2-6)
ALSO PLAYING
High Point Central (2-3 Mid-State 3-A, 3-5) at Atkins (1-4, 1-6)
Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (4-1 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 7-1) at Carver (2-2, 4-4)
West Stokes (2-3 Mid-State 2-A, 4-3) at North Forsyth (2-2, 3-5)
Winston-Salem Prep (0-4 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 0-7) at Bishop McGuinness (0-4, 1-6), 7 p.m.
