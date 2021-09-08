JournalNow.com Football: Coaches' clipboard

Mount Tabor (1-1) and Page (0-2) will get an early start on the high school football weekend when they meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at Marion Kirby Stadium in Greensboro.
Mount Tabor coach Tiesuan Brown and Page coach Doug Robertson spoke with JournalNow.com's Joe Sirera about the matchup:
DOUG ROBERTSON, Page coach
TIESUAN BROWN, Mount Tabor coach
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.
THIS WEEK'S GAMES
All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless noted.
JOURNALNOW.COM TOP 10
No. 1 East Forsyth (2-0) at South Iredell (1-2)
Fayetteville Terry Sanford (1-1) at No. 2 Glenn (1-1), 7 p.m.
No. 5 Mount Tabor (1-1) at Page (0-2), 7 p.m. Thursday
Mooresville (1-1) at No. 7 Davie County (2-0)
No. 8 Reynolds (1-1) at Southwest Guilford (1-1), 7 p.m. Thursday
No. 9 North Davidson (0-2) at East Rowan (0-2)
No. 10 Carver (2-1) at McMichael (0-2)
ALSO
Andrews (0-2) at Parkland (1-1), WMYV-48
North Raleigh Christian (2-0) at Bishop McGuinness (1-1)
Walkertown (1-2) at Winston-Salem Prep (0-2)
CANCELED
Central Cabarrus (0-2) at No. 6 Oak Grove (2-1), COVID-19
OFF
No. 3 Reagan (1-2), No. 4 West Forsyth (2-1), Atkins (0-2), North Forsyth (1-2), West Stokes (2-0)
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Joe Sirera
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.