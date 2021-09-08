 Skip to main content
JournalNow.com Football: Coaches' clipboard
JournalNow.com Football: Coaches' clipboard

082121-wsj-spt-hsfbmounttabor ? (copy)

Mount Tabor coach Tiesuan Brown leads the Spartans to the field before their opener against Richmond County on Aug. 20. Mount Tabor takes on Page at 7 p.m. Thursday in Greensboro.

Mount Tabor (1-1) and Page (0-2) will get an early start on the high school football weekend when they meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at Marion Kirby Stadium in Greensboro.

Mount Tabor coach Tiesuan Brown and Page coach Doug Robertson spoke with JournalNow.com's Joe Sirera about the matchup:

DOUG ROBERTSON, Page coach

WATCH NOW: Page football coach Doug Robertson previews the Mount Tabor game

TIESUAN BROWN, Mount Tabor coach

WATCH NOW: Mount Tabor football coach Tiesuan Brown previews the Page game
Doug Robertson

Doug Robertson is in his second season as head football coach at Page.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless noted.

JOURNALNOW.COM TOP 10

No. 1 East Forsyth (2-0) at South Iredell (1-2)

Fayetteville Terry Sanford (1-1) at No. 2 Glenn (1-1), 7 p.m.

No. 5 Mount Tabor (1-1) at Page (0-2), 7 p.m. Thursday

Mooresville (1-1) at No. 7 Davie County (2-0)

No. 8 Reynolds (1-1) at Southwest Guilford (1-1), 7 p.m. Thursday

No. 9 North Davidson (0-2) at East Rowan (0-2)

No. 10 Carver (2-1) at McMichael (0-2)

ALSO

Andrews (0-2) at Parkland (1-1), WMYV-48

North Raleigh Christian (2-0) at Bishop McGuinness (1-1)

Walkertown (1-2) at Winston-Salem Prep (0-2)

CANCELED

Central Cabarrus (0-2) at No. 6 Oak Grove (2-1), COVID-19

OFF

No. 3 Reagan (1-2), No. 4 West Forsyth (2-1), Atkins (0-2), North Forsyth (1-2), West Stokes (2-0)

