JournalNow.com Football: Coaches' clipboard
Glenn West Forsyth football (copy)

Glenn coach Antwon Stevenson's Bobcats will be home in the second round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs Friday night for a game against Charlotte Myers Park.

Two Forsyth County football teams have made it to the second round of the NCHSAA playoffs. Glenn will play Charlotte Myers Park on Friday night in Kernersville, while East Forsyth will travel to Charlotte to take Ardrey Kell in a pair of Class 4-A West games. 

Glenn coach Antwon Stevenson and East Forsyth coach Todd Willert took time out from their game prep to talk with JournalNow.com's Joe Sirera about the matchups:

ANTWON STEVENSON, Glenn

WATCH NOW: Glenn football coach Antwon Stevenson previews the Myers Park game

TODD WILLERT, East Forsyth

WATCH NOW: East Forsyth football coach Todd Willert previews the Ardrey Kell game
Southeast Guilford vs East Forsyth (copy)

East Forsyth coach Todd Willert and his Eagles will travel to Charlotte on Friday night for a NCHSAA Class 4-A West second-round playoff game against Ardrey Kell.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

FRIDAY'S NCHSAA PLAYOFF GAMES

All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m.

Second round

CLASS 4-A WEST

No. 18 Indian Trail Porter Ridge (7-2) at No. 2 Grimsley (11-0)

No. 13 East Forsyth (9-1) at No. 4 Charlotte Ardrey Kell (8-2)

No. 12 Charlotte Myers Park (8-3) at No. 5 Glenn (8-2)

CLASS 3-A WEST

No. 14 Ledford (8-3) at No. 3 Dudley (10-1)

No. 21 Hickory (7-4) at No. 5 North Davidson (7-3)

CLASS 2-A WEST

No. 13 Forest City Chase (10-1) at No. 4 Reidsville (10-0)

Breaking News