JournalNow.com Football: Coaches' clipboard

Two Forsyth County football teams have made it to the second round of the NCHSAA playoffs. Glenn will play Charlotte Myers Park on Friday night in Kernersville, while East Forsyth will travel to Charlotte to take Ardrey Kell in a pair of Class 4-A West games.
Glenn coach Antwon Stevenson and East Forsyth coach Todd Willert took time out from their game prep to talk with JournalNow.com's Joe Sirera about the matchups:
ANTWON STEVENSON, Glenn
TODD WILLERT, East Forsyth
FRIDAY'S NCHSAA PLAYOFF GAMES
All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m.
Second round
CLASS 4-A WEST
No. 18 Indian Trail Porter Ridge (7-2) at No. 2 Grimsley (11-0)
No. 13 East Forsyth (9-1) at No. 4 Charlotte Ardrey Kell (8-2)
No. 12 Charlotte Myers Park (8-3) at No. 5 Glenn (8-2)
CLASS 3-A WEST
No. 14 Ledford (8-3) at No. 3 Dudley (10-1)
No. 21 Hickory (7-4) at No. 5 North Davidson (7-3)
CLASS 2-A WEST
No. 13 Forest City Chase (10-1) at No. 4 Reidsville (10-0)
