JournalNow.com Football: Coaches' clipboard

Conference play begins Friday night for most area high school football teams, and one of the best matchups in Forsyth County is No. 4-ranked Reagan (1-2) at No. 1 East Forsyth (3-0) in the Central Piedmont 4-A.
Reagan coach Josh McGee and East Forsyth coach Todd Willert broke down the matchup and their teams with JournalNow.com's Joe Sirera:
JOSH McGEE, Reagan
TODD WILLERT, East Forsyth
THIS WEEK'S GAMES
All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless noted.
JOURNALNOW.COM TOP 10
No. 4 Reagan (0-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 1-2) at No. 1 East Forsyth (0-0, 3-0)
No. 5 Mount Tabor (0-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 2-1) at No. 2 West Forsyth (0-0, 2-1)
Parkland (0-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 1-2) at No. 3 Glenn (0-0, 1-1)
No. 9 Reynolds (0-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 1-2) at No. 6 Davie County (0-0, 3-0)
No. 7 Oak Grove (2-1) at West Stanly (2-0)
No. 8 North Davidson (1-2) at Asheville (1-2)
ALSO PLAYING
Carver (0-0 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 2-2) at Huntersville Christ the King (0-0, 1-2)
Community School of Davidson (0-0 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 1-2) at Bishop McGuinness (0-0, 1-2), 7 p.m.
Morehead (0-0 Mid-State 2-A, 1-2) at North Forsyth (0-0, 1-2)
Smith (0-0 Mid-State 3-A, 1-2) at Atkins (0-0, 0-2)
West Stokes (0-0 Mid-State 2-A, 2-0) at McMichael (0-0, 1-2), 7 p.m. Saturday
OFF
No. 10 Walkertown (2-2)
Winston-Salem Prep (0-3)
