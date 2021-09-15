 Skip to main content
JournalNow.com Football: Coaches' clipboard
Reagan football coach Josh McGee, talking with quarterback Kam Hill during a game in March, on tough losses to state powers Grimsley and Charlotte Myers Park: "We’ve learned that we’re right there, but we have to clean up a lot of things in order to be able to beat those types of teams."

Conference play begins Friday night for most area high school football teams, and one of the best matchups in Forsyth County is No. 4-ranked Reagan (1-2) at No. 1 East Forsyth (3-0) in the Central Piedmont 4-A.

Reagan coach Josh McGee and East Forsyth coach Todd Willert broke down the matchup and their teams with JournalNow.com's Joe Sirera:

JOSH McGEE, Reagan

WATCH NOW: Reagan football coach Josh McGee previews the East Forsyth game

TODD WILLERT, East Forsyth

WATCH NOW: East Forsyth football coach Todd Willert previews the Reagan game
East Forsyth football coach Todd Willert said converting on third down will be crucial against Reagan on Friday.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless noted.

JOURNALNOW.COM TOP 10

No. 4 Reagan (0-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 1-2) at No. 1 East Forsyth (0-0, 3-0)

No. 5 Mount Tabor (0-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 2-1) at No. 2 West Forsyth (0-0, 2-1)

Parkland (0-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 1-2) at No. 3 Glenn (0-0, 1-1)

No. 9 Reynolds (0-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 1-2) at No. 6 Davie County (0-0, 3-0)

No. 7 Oak Grove (2-1) at West Stanly (2-0)

No. 8 North Davidson (1-2) at Asheville (1-2)

ALSO PLAYING

Carver (0-0 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 2-2) at Huntersville Christ the King (0-0, 1-2)

Community School of Davidson (0-0 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 1-2) at Bishop McGuinness (0-0, 1-2), 7 p.m.

Morehead (0-0 Mid-State 2-A, 1-2) at North Forsyth (0-0, 1-2)

Smith (0-0 Mid-State 3-A, 1-2) at Atkins (0-0, 0-2)

West Stokes (0-0 Mid-State 2-A, 2-0) at McMichael (0-0, 1-2), 7 p.m. Saturday

OFF

No. 10 Walkertown (2-2)

Winston-Salem Prep (0-3)

