JournalNow.com football: Coaches' clipboard

It's only the third week of football games in the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference, but there are only two teams left without a loss in the league. They meet Friday night, when Glenn (2-0, 3-1) travels to Clemmons to take on West Forsyth (1-0, 3-1).
Glenn coach Antwon Stevenson and West Forsyth coach Adrian Snow broke down the matchup and their teams with JournalNow.com's Joe Sirera:
ANTWON STEVENSON, Glenn
ADRIAN SNOW, West Forsyth
FRIDAY'S GAMES
All games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.
JOURNALNOW.COM TOP 10
No. 3 Glenn (2-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 3-1) at No. 2 West Forsyth (1-0, 3-1)
No. 4 Davie County (1-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 4-1) at No. 5 Reagan (1-1, 2-3)
Asheboro (0-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 1-4) at No. 7 Oak Grove (0-0, 3-1)
Montgomery Central (0-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 0-4) at No. 8 North Davidson (0-0, 1-3)
No. 9 North Forsyth (1-0 Mid-State 2-A, 2-2) at Andrews (0-1, 1-3)
No. 10 Carver (2-0 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 4-2) at Community School of Davidson (2-0, 3-2), 7 p.m.
ALSO PLAYING
Atkins (1-1 Mid-State 3-A, 1-3) at Southern Guilford (1-1, 2-3)
Parkland (0-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 1-3) at Reynolds (0-2, 1-4), 7 p.m.
Reidsville (0-0 Mid-State 2-A, 3-0) at Walkertown (1-0, 3-2), WMYV
West Stokes (0-2 Mid-State 2-A, 2-2) at Morehead (0-1, 1-4)
Winston-Salem Prep (0-1 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 0-4) at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (0-1, 3-1), 7 p.m.
POSTPONED
No. 6 Mount Tabor (1-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 3-2) at No. 1 East Forsyth (1-1, 4-1), COVID-19, TBA
OFF
Bishop McGuinness (0-2 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 1-4)
