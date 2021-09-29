 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
JournalNow.com football: Coaches' clipboard
0 Comments

JournalNow.com football: Coaches' clipboard

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Glenn Reagan football (copy)

Glenn football coach Antwon Stevenson has his Bobcats atop the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference standings heading into a showdown with West Forsyth on Friday night in Clemmons.

It's only the third week of football games in the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference, but there are only two teams left without a loss in the league. They meet Friday night, when Glenn (2-0, 3-1) travels to Clemmons to take on West Forsyth (1-0, 3-1).

Glenn coach Antwon Stevenson and West Forsyth coach Adrian Snow broke down the matchup and their teams with JournalNow.com's Joe Sirera:

ANTWON STEVENSON, Glenn

WATCH NOW: Glenn football coach Antwon Stevenson previews the West Forsyth game

ADRIAN SNOW, West Forsyth

WATCH NOW: West Forsyth football coach Adrian Snow previews the Glenn game
Adrian Snow (copy)

Coach Adrian Snow's West Forsyth Titans have a huge home game Friday night against Central Piedmont 4-A Conference opponent Glenn.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

All games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.

JOURNALNOW.COM TOP 10

No. 3 Glenn (2-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 3-1) at No. 2 West Forsyth (1-0, 3-1)

No. 4 Davie County (1-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 4-1) at No. 5 Reagan (1-1, 2-3)

Asheboro (0-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 1-4) at No. 7 Oak Grove (0-0, 3-1)

Montgomery Central (0-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 0-4) at No. 8 North Davidson (0-0, 1-3)

No. 9 North Forsyth (1-0 Mid-State 2-A, 2-2) at Andrews (0-1, 1-3)

No. 10 Carver (2-0 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 4-2) at Community School of Davidson (2-0, 3-2), 7 p.m.

ALSO PLAYING

Atkins (1-1 Mid-State 3-A, 1-3) at Southern Guilford (1-1, 2-3)

Parkland (0-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 1-3) at Reynolds (0-2, 1-4), 7 p.m.

Reidsville (0-0 Mid-State 2-A, 3-0) at Walkertown (1-0, 3-2), WMYV

West Stokes (0-2 Mid-State 2-A, 2-2) at Morehead (0-1, 1-4)

Winston-Salem Prep (0-1 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 0-4) at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (0-1, 3-1), 7 p.m.

POSTPONED

No. 6 Mount Tabor (1-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 3-2) at No. 1 East Forsyth (1-1, 4-1), COVID-19, TBA

OFF

Bishop McGuinness (0-2 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 1-4)

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are the Dallas Cowboys the NFC East favorites?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News