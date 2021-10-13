 Skip to main content
JournalNow.com Football: Coaches' clipboard

Glenn coach Antwon Stevenson: "We’re definitely where we wanted to be, but we know we have a long way to go. The guys have really earned that top spot right now." 

Glenn is the only football team still unbeaten in the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference, but that will be tested Friday night at Bob Sapp Field when the Bobcats take on Mount Tabor.

Glenn coach Antwon Stevenson and Mount Tabor coach Tiesuan Brown broke down the matchup and their teams with JournalNow.com's Joe Sirera:

ANTWON STEVENSON, Glenn

WATCH NOW: Glenn football coach Antwon Stevenson previews the Mount Tabor game

TIESUAN BROWN, Mount Tabor

WATCH NOW: Mount Tabor football coach Tiesuan Brown previews the Glenn game
Mount Tabor Page football (copy) (copy)

Mount Tabor coach Tiesuan Brown: "I’ve got a complicated defensive scheme and we’ve just introduced it to a lot of younger kids who are new to Mount Tabor. I still believe in them, and they’re going to get it."

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.

JOURNALNOW.COM TOP 10

No. 1 Glenn (4-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 5-1) at No. 6 Mount Tabor (1-2, 3-3), 7 p.m., WMYV-48

Reynolds (1-3 Central Piedmont 4-A, 2-5) at No. 2 East Forsyth (2-1, 5-1), 7 p.m.

No. 3 West Forsyth (1-2 Central Piedmont 4-A, 3-3) at No. 5 Davie County (2-2, 5-2), 7 p.m.

No. 4 Reagan (3-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 4-3) at Parkland (0-3, 1-5), 7 p.m.

No. 7 Oak Grove (1-1 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 4-2) at Ledford (1-1, 6-1)

Asheboro (0-2 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 1-6) at No. 8 North Davidson (2-0, 3-3)

McMichael (3-0 Mid-State 2-A, 5-2) at No. 9 Walkertown (2-1, 4-3)

No. 10 Carver (2-1 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 4-3) at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (3-1, 4-2), 7 p.m.

ALSO PLAYING

Bishop McGuinness (0-3 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 1-5) at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (3-1, 6-1), 7 p.m.

North Forsyth (3-4) at North Surry (2-4)

Northeast Guilford (0-3 Mid-State 3-A, 0-6) at Atkins (1-3, 1-5)

West Stokes (2-2 Mid-State 2-A, 4-2) at Reidsville (3-0, 6-0)

Winston-Salem Prep (0-2 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 0-5) at Huntersville Christ the King (0-3, 1-6)

