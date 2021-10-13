JournalNow.com Football: Coaches' clipboard

Glenn is the only football team still unbeaten in the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference, but that will be tested Friday night at Bob Sapp Field when the Bobcats take on Mount Tabor.
Glenn coach Antwon Stevenson and Mount Tabor coach Tiesuan Brown broke down the matchup and their teams with JournalNow.com's Joe Sirera:
ANTWON STEVENSON, Glenn
TIESUAN BROWN, Mount Tabor
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.
FRIDAY'S GAMES
All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.
JOURNALNOW.COM TOP 10
No. 1 Glenn (4-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 5-1) at No. 6 Mount Tabor (1-2, 3-3), 7 p.m., WMYV-48
Reynolds (1-3 Central Piedmont 4-A, 2-5) at No. 2 East Forsyth (2-1, 5-1), 7 p.m.
No. 3 West Forsyth (1-2 Central Piedmont 4-A, 3-3) at No. 5 Davie County (2-2, 5-2), 7 p.m.
No. 4 Reagan (3-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 4-3) at Parkland (0-3, 1-5), 7 p.m.
No. 7 Oak Grove (1-1 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 4-2) at Ledford (1-1, 6-1)
Asheboro (0-2 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 1-6) at No. 8 North Davidson (2-0, 3-3)
McMichael (3-0 Mid-State 2-A, 5-2) at No. 9 Walkertown (2-1, 4-3)
No. 10 Carver (2-1 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 4-3) at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (3-1, 4-2), 7 p.m.
ALSO PLAYING
Bishop McGuinness (0-3 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 1-5) at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (3-1, 6-1), 7 p.m.
North Forsyth (3-4) at North Surry (2-4)
Northeast Guilford (0-3 Mid-State 3-A, 0-6) at Atkins (1-3, 1-5)
West Stokes (2-2 Mid-State 2-A, 4-2) at Reidsville (3-0, 6-0)
Winston-Salem Prep (0-2 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 0-5) at Huntersville Christ the King (0-3, 1-6)
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Joe Sirera
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.