JournalNow.com Football: Coaches' Clipboard
JournalNow.com Football: Coaches' Clipboard

Reagan football coach Josh McGee will lead his team into a matchup with spring NCHSAA Class 4-A champion Grimsley on Friday night Pfafftown.

Reagan coach Josh McGee and Grimsley coach Darryl Brown know that the best way to test their football teams is by playing the best competition. Both teams are 1-0 heading into Friday night's game in Pfafftown.

Both coaches spoke with JournalNow.com's Joe Sirera about the matchup:

JOSH McGEE, Reagan coach

WATCH NOW: Reagan football coach Josh McGee talks about his Raiders' matchup with Grimsley

DARRYL BROWN, Grimsley coach

WATCH NOW: Grimsley football coach Darryl Brown talks about the Whirlies' matchup with Reagan
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

JOURNALNOW.COM TOP 10

Rolesville (0-1) at No. 1 East Forsyth (1-0)

No. 2 West Forsyth (1-0) at No. 7 Oak Grove (1-0), 7 p.m. Thursday

No. 3 Glenn (0-0) at Lee County (1-0)

North Forsyth (0-1) at No. 4 Mount Tabor (0-1)

Grimsley (1-0) at No. 5 Reagan (1-0)

No. 6 Davie County (0-0) at West Rowan (0-0)

Northwest Guilford (0-1) at No. 8 North Davidson (0-1)

No. 9 Reynolds (1-0) at Southwest Guilford (0-1)

Lexington (0-1) at No. 10 Walkertown (1-0)

ALSO PLAYING

Atkins (0-1) at Carver (0-1)

Huntersville Lake Norman Charter (1-0) at Winston-Salem Prep (0-0)

North Surry (0-1) at West Stokes (1-0)

South Stokes (0-1) at Bishop McGuinness (0-0)

CANCELED

Ragsdale (1-0) at Glenn (0-0), COVID-19

POSTPONED

No. 9 Reynolds (1-0) at Southwest Guilford (0-1), Sept. 9

OFF

Parkland (0-1)

