JournalNow.com Football: Coaches' Clipboard

Reagan coach Josh McGee and Grimsley coach Darryl Brown know that the best way to test their football teams is by playing the best competition. Both teams are 1-0 heading into Friday night's game in Pfafftown.
Both coaches spoke with JournalNow.com's Joe Sirera about the matchup:
JOSH McGEE, Reagan coach
DARRYL BROWN, Grimsley coach
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.
THIS WEEK'S GAMES
JOURNALNOW.COM TOP 10
Rolesville (0-1) at No. 1 East Forsyth (1-0)
No. 2 West Forsyth (1-0) at No. 7 Oak Grove (1-0), 7 p.m. Thursday
No. 3 Glenn (0-0) at Lee County (1-0)
North Forsyth (0-1) at No. 4 Mount Tabor (0-1)
Grimsley (1-0) at No. 5 Reagan (1-0)
No. 6 Davie County (0-0) at West Rowan (0-0)
Northwest Guilford (0-1) at No. 8 North Davidson (0-1)
No. 9 Reynolds (1-0) at Southwest Guilford (0-1)
Lexington (0-1) at No. 10 Walkertown (1-0)
ALSO PLAYING
Atkins (0-1) at Carver (0-1)
Huntersville Lake Norman Charter (1-0) at Winston-Salem Prep (0-0)
North Surry (0-1) at West Stokes (1-0)
South Stokes (0-1) at Bishop McGuinness (0-0)
CANCELED
Ragsdale (1-0) at Glenn (0-0), COVID-19
POSTPONED
No. 9 Reynolds (1-0) at Southwest Guilford (0-1), Sept. 9
OFF
Parkland (0-1)
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Joe Sirera
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.