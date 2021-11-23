JournalNow.com Football: Coach's clipboard

 Skip to main content
East Forsyth football coach Todd Willert, on Friday night's matchup with Cornelius Hough: "We’ve got to win that and the turnover battle. … And we have to continue to win on special teams. That is huge for us."

 Walt Unks, Journal

One Forsyth County football team has made it to the fourth round of the NCHSAA playoffs, and East Forsyth has done it in the loaded Class 4-A West bracket. Coach Todd Willert's Eagles have their biggest challenge yet as they head to Cornelius to take on unbeaten and top-seeded Hough on Friday night.

He took time out from game prep to talk with JournalNow.com's Joe Sirera about the matchup:

TODD WILLERT, East Forsyth

WATCH NOW: East Forsyth football coach Todd Willert previews the Hough game

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

FRIDAY'S NCHSAA PLAYOFF GAMES

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Area teams; full schedule at NCHSAA.org.

Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.

CLASS 4-A WEST

No. 13 East Forsyth (11-1) at No. 1 Cornelius Hough (13-0)

CLASS 3-A WEST

No. 3 Dudley (12-1) at No. 2 Statesville (12-0), 7 p.m.

CLASS 2-A WEST

No. 4 Reidsville (12-0) at No. 1 Shelby (12-1)

